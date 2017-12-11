Henderson West Proposed Development Plan Unanimously Approved by Henderson City Council

HENDERSON, Nev. — On Tuesday night, the Henderson City Council unanimously voted in favor of the proposed Regional Mixed-Use zone change for the 103-acre Henderson West proposed development plan. Henderson West, located along both sides of St. Rose Parkway in the West Henderson Planning Area, is envisioned as a new live-work-play community and western gateway to the City.

“We have been holding onto this site for a number of years,” said Alan Sauvage of Las Vegas-based Sauvage Real Estate, LLC. “We think it’s the best development parcel of this size left in the Valley, and the best opportunity to create new lifestyle options for a changing Henderson and all of Las Vegas.”

The proposed plan contemplates an urban grid with sidewalks, walking trails, green places, public plazas and a bicycle network. The zoning would allow up to 2,920 residential units, ranging from single-family to urban mixed-use buildings, and up to 670,000 square feet of office and retail space and 250 hotel rooms.

“We are in this for the long haul,” said Sauvage. “And we are going to attract world-class development partners to help create a place that is truly cutting edge.”

“We are building the urban center for west Henderson as envisioned in the Henderson Strong framework plan,” said William Fain, urban design partner at renowned Los Angeles-based planning firm Johnson Fain. “We’ve designed an economically and environmentally sustainable plan and forward-looking framework that also has the flexibility to evolve with the market.”

“The work is just beginning,” said Sauvage. “This project honors our legacy in the Las Vegas Valley.”

For more information contact: Elizabeth Trosper at Trosper Communications 702.965.1617 X 133 or

Elizabeth@trospercommunications.com

• • •

About Sauvage Real Estate, LLC: Sauvage Real Estate, LLC is one of the Sauvage Companies, which is a subsidiary of ALS Enterprise, a Nevada-based diversified private investment company. The Sauvage Companies operate primarily in the United States, Germany and Australia in agriculture, energy, transportation, real estate, specialized lending, retail banking and wholesale alcohol distribution.