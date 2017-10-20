Nevada Business Magazine

Take Action Nevada Petition To Prevent Gun Violence

Take Action Nevada is focused on the prevention of gun violence through the advocacy of common sense measures at the state and federal level. We understand gun violence is multi-faceted, but believe that should not deter us from immediately enacting policies that will reduce the likelihood of another tragedy occurring in our beloved state.

Specifically, we support:

An immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and ownership of any device that functionally increases the rate of fire of a lawful semi-automatic weapon into an unlawful fully-automatic weapon.
The immediate implementation of Question 1, The Background Check Initiative, which the Attorney General has refused to enforce despite that the citizens of Nevada voted in favor of required background checks for certain firearms sales. While this initiative would not have stopped the events of 1 October, it would prevent countless other incidents of gun violence.
The creation of a gun-free zone in all gaming-overlay areas of Clark County (inclusive of the Strip, Downtown, etc.) This effort will help to restore the sense of safety needed for our continued economic stability.
We know there is more than can and must be done, but we’re starting here. Evil will always exist in the world, but inaction is not the answer.

Our petition can be found at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/take-action-nevada

We plan on delivering these signatures to Governor Sandoval and other elected officials at the end of October.

