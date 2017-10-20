Sunrise Children’s Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Anniversary Gala, 10.21

WHAT: Sunrise Children’s Foundation (SCF) hosts its 25th Anniversary Gala on October 21, and honors philanthropist, Dee Ladd. SCF currently provides multiple programs throughout Clark County, employs approximately 195 individuals and touches the lives of over 150,000 children and families annually. This years’ gala will benefit the organization’s mission to helping children to fulfill their potential of safe, healthy and educated lives.

The celebratory event includes host, Dayna Roselli, anchor with Channel 13 Action News’ Good Morning Las Vegas and Midday on KTNV, cocktails, silent and live auction with auctioneer, Jeff Manning of Manning Auctions, and entertainment by the UNLV Jazz Ensemble.

Sunrise Children’s Foundation, is a non-profit corporation organized solely for pediatric health and education. Founded in 1993, SCF delivers a full scope of services from birth to five and provides a comprehensive continuum of care to ensure that children in Nevada have a chance at success, all free of cost. Sunrise Children’s Foundation programs support a myriad of critical areas focusing on optimal child development including prenatal care and breastfeeding education; infant and toddler health and development; wellness, nutrition and health education; parent education; reading and literacy skills; and positive family relationships.

WHEN: October 21, 2017

TIME: 6p.m. - 9p.m.

WHERE: MGM Conference Center (Valet parking off of Koval)

WHO: Dave Sanberg, Executive Director

Dee Ladd, Honoree/Founder

RSVP: Contact Jennifer Bradley at 702.234.9385 or jenniferbradley@cox.net if you wish to bring a camera. Photos & Interviews are available.