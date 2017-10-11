Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and State Bar of Nevada Join Forces to Provide Free Legal Assistance for Civil Matters to Victims, Families of Oct. 1 Tragedy

The horrific events following the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival will leave more than just emotional scars. Many people will face a multitude of civil legal issues in the coming days, weeks and months. To help victims and their families deal with these matters, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada have joined forces to provide pro bono legal services covering guardianship, immigration, employment issues, debt relief, probate, jurisdiction issues and other areas.

“In the midst of our mourning and heartache, we realize victims and their families will soon face a myriad of civil legal issues. We do not want individuals to face these issues alone and without legal guidance. That is why we have been working closely with the State Bar of Nevada and our pro bono attorneys to bring needed legal services to our community,” said Barbara Buckley, executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “We have seen an overwhelming humanitarian response to our call to action. Our staff at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, along with a host of pro bono attorneys, are ready now and for the tough times ahead, to assist victims where they need help. We are grateful and humbled to serve the community in this unprecedented time of need.”

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Inc., a local nonprofit law firm, is accustomed to working with volunteer attorneys in the community through its Pro Bono Project. Additionally, several of Legal Aid Center’s staff attorneys and paralegals have been present at the Family Assistance Center since last week to provide guidance to those with legal problems stemming from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Kimberly Farmer, executive director of the State Bar of Nevada, echoes Buckley’s comments. “Numerous attorneys in Southern Nevada have come together to offer support and free legal assistance to the hundreds of individuals affected by this tragedy. The State Bar of Nevada office is prepared to work with organizations from other states to identify legal assistance for out-of-state victims since many of the festival attendees were visiting from other places,” she said. “We have been receiving numerous offers from local attorneys who are ready to volunteer in areas ranging from probate to insurance matters. We anticipate legal needs will continue for the unforeseeable future, and we are so proud that our legal community is ready, willing and able to help.”

Examples of civil legal issues victims may face include: guardianship over an orphaned child, custody orders, help when debt collectors call on past due accounts because a household provider has been unable to return to work due to traumatic injury, property and probate matters, and assistance for out-of-state visitors needing help finding an attorney in their own jurisdiction.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada have established a triage system to help individuals connect with an attorney. Those affected may call (702) 386-1070, ext. 0, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.

About Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Established in 1958, Legal Aid Center is a private, nonprofit, 501(c) (3) organization that ensures equal access to justice through free legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford to hire an attorney. Service areas include domestic violence, child abuse, consumer fraud and social security. Free classes are offered in bankruptcy, divorce, custody, small claims, guardianship, and foreclosure. Funding is provided through private donations, government grants and pro bono hours donated by local attorneys. Please visit www.lacsn.org for more information.

About State Bar of Nevada

Please visit www.nvbar.org for more information.

