Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Earl Mitchell Announces Re-election Bid for Henderson Constable’s Office

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Earl Mitchell Announces Re-election Bid for Henderson Constable’s Office

By Leave a Comment

Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell announced his bid for re-election today at Henderson City Hall. The Constable is an elected position and a four-year term.Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell announced his bid for re-election today at Henderson City Hall.

“When I first announced I was running for office several years ago, I ran on the foundation of serving others with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. I held true to my word and work toward a better tomorrow for our citizens and businesses,” said Mitchell. “It takes a uniquely qualified individual with the right combination of experience, training, and commitment to serve the Henderson community.”

The Constable is an elected position that serves a four-year term and is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the state of Nevada. Empowered with the authority of a peace officer by state law, the Constable serves a vital role in the legal process by executing the orders of the court in civil and criminal matters, small claims, evictions, as well as providing a variety of legal functions.

Mitchell has been a Nevadan since 1975, and served more than 20 years in the Navy and Navy Reserve and also dedicated 22 years of his life to serving as a Henderson police officer. Affiliations and memberships include the American Legion, Post 40, The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 3, Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association, and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my re-election for Henderson Constable. During my term as constable for the last 23 years, I have gained a thorough understanding and commitment
to provide the citizens of Henderson with a Constable’s office that is efficient, fair, and fiscally responsible.”

• • •

Media Contact: Elizabeth Trosper, Trosper Communications LLC
702.965.1617 x133 | Elizabeth@TrosperCommunications.com

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism