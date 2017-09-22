SR Construction Names Bob Cunningham as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Scott Loughridge, founder, and president of SR Construction is proud to announce the hiring of Bob Cunningham as the vice president of business development and marketing.

“We are proud to welcome Bob Cunningham to our team,” said Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations. “With decades of experience and a passion for excellence, I have no doubt that he will accomplish great things within our company.”

Cunningham brings more than 18 years of experience managing sales and 33 years of progressive experience in the business development and sales field. In this role, Bob brings the ability to branch out into new territories and divisions of the construction industry, and to provide insight for building key customer relationships, identifying business opportunities, negotiating and closing business deals, and maintaining knowledge of current market conditions.

Bob was previously the business development manager over the course of 11 years between Robinson Construction and Helitech Civil Construction, where he spent much of his construction career in the Commercial and Industrial Processing industries. He possesses vast knowledge in both the general contractor and subcontractor divisions. Bob has also held positions such as national sales manager and sales manager throughout his professional tenure.

About SR Construction, Inc.

SR Construction is a full-service design/build general contracting company that was founded in 1991 by owner Scott Loughridge. Originally licensed in Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, they have expanded over the past 26 years to include 11 states throughout the southwest, servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial. The company prides itself on following the “SR Built Process,” which focuses on delivering quality products in an efficient time frame while providing clients with unmatched service. The company has completed in excess of 1,200 projects throughout the southwest for which they have received numerous awards by various local and national organizations. The corporate office is located at 3975 Red Rock Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89103. For more information, visit www.srbuilt-usa.com.

