Movers & Shakers: Daniel Campbell

Founder and Principal Structural Engineer

Las Vegas Engineers, LLC. (30 years in Nevada)

Type of Business: Consulting Structural Engineers | Hails from: Kansas City, Kansas| 30 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Henderson

How did you first get into your profession?

My cousin Richard Campbell, who studied architecture at Kansas State University, recommended structural engineering when I was 13 years old, and I was headed in that direction ever since.

What do you want your legacy to be?

That I was a creative problem solver, I loved my wife and children and I cared about other people’s lives, careers and projects.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“Failure is not a calamity, it is merely an opportunity to improve. Success is measured over longevity and endurance.”

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be a structural engineer from the age of 13. Before that I was convinced I would be a professional baseball player.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Work only with clients who respect and value what you do.

What is a little known fact about yourself?

My wife and I enjoy ballroom dancing.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

Engineering is less about calculations and more about problem solving.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

“Jack Reacher” - He helps people with skill and creativity without the expectation of payment.

What was the toughest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Some other engineers may see this as a competitive endeavor. It is not, it’s a creative endeavor.

What is your motto?

“There but by the Grace of God go I.” Taken loosely from I Corinthians 15:10.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

The continuous striving for creativity in design. The designers and artisans in Nevada are second to none.