Four Pisanelli Bice Attorneys Named Mountain States Super Lawyers

3 Partners Earn Spots on Rating Service’s “Top” Lists

LAS VEGAS – Four attorneys from the Las Vegas boutique litigation firm Pisanelli Bice PLLC have been named to the prestigious Mountain States Super Lawyers lists, the firm’s founding partners announced today.

Firm founders James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice and Managing Partner Debra L. Spinelli were selected to Super Lawyers’ “Top” lists, which recognize outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas.

Pisanelli and Bice both were once again honored as two of the elite Top 100 lawyers in the region that includes Nevada, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. Pisanelli has earned Top 100 Super Lawyers distinction every year since 2013. The 2016 listing marks Bice’s third consecutive year on the Top 100. Both have been designated Super Lawyer – an honor accorded to fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in the region – for 10 straight years.

Spinelli was selected one of the service’s Top 50 women lawyers in the region. She is a Super Lawyer for the fourth consecutive year.

In addition, Ava M. Schaefer earned Super Lawyers’ “Rising Star” status.

Fewer than 5 percent of Nevada’s attorneys receive Super Lawyers designations after undergoing a comprehensive, multi-step nomination and evaluation process. This process includes a statewide survey of colleagues in the state’s legal profession, peer reviews, consideration of professional achievements, and independent research conducted by Super Lawyers’ parent company, Thomson Reuters, the world’s most respected source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

Super Lawyers state and regional listings are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines, leading local and statewide publications and metropolitan newspaper supplements across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit superlawyers.com.

About Pisanelli Bice

Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based law firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single-entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies and some of Nevada's largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit pisanellibice.com or on Twitter @pisanellibice.

# # #