Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Recognizes Haws Corporation for Its Excellence in Workplace Health and Safety

SPARKS – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized Haws Corporation located in Sparks, Nev. for earning pre-SHARP status. Earning this distinction shows Haws Corporation’s dedication to creating a safe and healthy workplace for its employees. Haws Corporation is actively working with SCATS towards successfully entering the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the next milestone in the SHARP process.

Pre-SHARP status is awarded to companies that are working with SCATS to fully implement effective safety and health programs. Companies that earn pre-SHARP status are granted a deferral from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) programmed inspections and have up to 18 months to achieve full SHARP status.

“As a safety equipment manufacturer for more than 60 years, safety is an essential part of our business. This attitude is reflected in not only the products that we sell, but also in how we operate day-to-day, and in our company culture. For us, safety is much more than a policy book; it’s a core value that we apply to all aspects of our business. Achieving the pre-SHARP designation demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a comprehensive and proactive safety program,” said Melanie Mayer, Safety Supervisor /ISO Coordinator at Haws Corporation.

The SHARP program is an elite group of businesses that have been recognized by SCATS for maintaining exemplary safety and health programs. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with OSHA regulations.

“Achieving pre-SHARP status is something that a company should be very proud of and shows a true commitment to workplace safety. Haws Corporation is well on its way to entering the SHARP program and we are excited to work with them through the rest of the process,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS.

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a two-year exemption from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered by SCATS free of charge, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Haws Corporation

For more than 100 years, Haws has been committed to inventing, designing and manufacturing hydration products as well as standardized and customized emergency response products. Headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, USA, Haws is globally represented with locations in Switzerland, Singapore, China, India, and Brazil. For more information on Haws, visit www.Hawsco.com.

About Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. For more information visit: www.4safenv.state.nv.us

