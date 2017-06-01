Legal Elite 2017: Nevada’s Top Attorneys



This year marks Legal Elite’s tenth year of presenting Nevada’s top attorneys. The annual list showcases attorneys whose peers have named them amongst the best of the best. The list has come a long way since it’s inaugural issue in June 2008. Since it’s inception, the voting process has become more streamlined and each year more and more attorneys participate in the hopes of being named one of the year’s Legal Elite.

Polling for the 2017 list began at the end of February and nearly 6,400 nominations were collected throughout the state. Those nominations then went through an extensive verification process to produce the top attorneys in the state, ranked by their peers and presented in the following pages.

The State Bar of Nevada’s Annual Report for 2016 indicates that there are 8,916 active member attorneys. The Bar admitted 267 new licensees since the previous reporting period and new attorneys are being trained at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law each year.

The Legal Elite list includes only the top 4 percent of attorneys in the state broken down by location, with break-out lists for the Best Up and Coming and Best Government attorneys. It’s not easy to make it to the final list and each of those included this year went through several levels of scrutiny. Upon the nomination process closing, each ballot was reviewed for eligibility and every voting attorney was verified with the State Bar.

The next step included scoring each attorney nominated. Scores were compiled based on the number and type of votes received. Attorneys that garnered votes from within their own firm were given a score of one and those that received a vote from someone at another firm were given a weighted score of three. After all of the scores were tabulated, the top scorers were then verified again and contacted to finalize the 2017 Legal Elite list.

In addition, those that received the most votes in each list are featured on the cover of this issue. Those featured are Katherine Hoffman with Fennemore Craig from the Northern Nevada list, Craig Slater with Luh & Associates from the Southern Nevada list and Michael Paretti of Snell & WIlmer from the Best Up and Coming list. Congratulations to the 10th Anniversary Class of Legal Elite!

Southern Nevada's Top Attorneys

Name Firm Practice Emphasis Number of Years Practicing in Nevada Anthony Ager Durham Jones & Pinegar Landlord Tenant Law, Plaintiffs' Personal Injury and Gaming/Non-Gaming Collections 15 Michelle Alarie Armstrong Teasdale Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage 6 W. West Allen Howard & Howard Intellectual Property, Intellectual Property Litigation and Commercial Litigation 22 Adam Anderson Clear Counsel Law Group Plaintiff Personal Injury 4 Craig Anderson Marquis Aurbach Coffing Civil Rights Defense, Municipality Defense and Premises Liability 18 Paola Armeni Gentile Cristalli Miller Armeni Savarese Criminal Defense and Civil Rights Litigation 14 Bradley Austin Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation 4 Brett Axelrod Fox Rothschild Bankruptcy 21 Christian Balducci Marquis Aurbach Coffing Commercial Litigation and Real Property 5 Jeffrey Barr Ashcraft & Barr Marijuana Law, Business Litigation and Civil Rights Litigation 17 Kevin Beck Kevin E. Beck, Ltd. Business Litigation and Domestic Relations (Family Law) 14 Marcus Berg Moss Berg Injury Lawyers Car Crashes, Slip & Falls and Workers Compensation 11 Todd Bice Pisanelli Bice Business & Commercial Litigation and Appeals 25 Bryan H. Blackwell Richard Harris Law Firm Personal Injury 5 Brian Blakley Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Commercial & Business Litigation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and White Collar Defense & Investigations 4 Brian Blaylock Snell & Wilmer Corporate & Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Owner Exit Transactions 5 Gina Bongiovi Bongiovi Law Firm Corporate Counsel and Business Transactions 10 Alison Brasier Hicks & Brasier Did Not Disclose 10 Jennifer Braster Naylor & Braster Commercial Litigation 11 Stephanie Buntin Howard & Howard Intellectual Property 6 Patrick Byrne Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation 16 Robert J. Caldwell Kolesar & Leatham Business Litigation, Entertainment & Sports Law and Corporate Law 16 Donald Campbell Campbell & Williams Commercial Litigation, Crisis Management and First Amendment & News/Media 39 Robert Cardenas Cardenas Law Group Personal Injury 17 Justin Carley Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Construction and Real Estate Litigation 11 Andrea Champion Holland & Hart Commercial Litigation and Appellate 3 Szu-Lung Chang Chang Law Group Probate & Trust, Business and Taxation 8 Richard Chatwin Gerrard Cox Larsen Elder Law, Special Needs Trusts and Estate Planning 9 Christopher Childs Childs Watson & Gallagher Real Estate, Business/Corporate Law and General Transactional Law 13 Hai Ling Chu HLC Legal Estate Planning, Probate and Contracts 6 Dawn M Cica Black & LoBello Real Estate, Commercial Bankruptcy and Gaming 25 Sean Claggett Claggett & Sykes Law Firm Plaintiff Personal Injury, Product Defect and Medical Malpractice 14 Christopher S. Connell Connell Law Business Litigation, Real Estate and Personal Injury 5 Maximiliano D. Couvillier III Black & LoBello Complex Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation and Sports & Entertainment 16 Jennifer Craft Dickinson Wright Copyright & Trademark Law, Intellectual Property and Sports & Entertainment Law 15 Nicholas Crosby Marquis Aurbach Coffing Labor & Employment, Municipal Liability and Constitutional Law 13 Krisanne Cunningham Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll Business Law, Tax Law and Securities Law 14 Laura Deeter Ghandi Deeter Blackham Guardianship, Probate and Estate Planning 10 Lindsay Demaree Ballard Spahr Consumer Financial Services and Commercial Litigation 7 William Devine II Devine Law Firm Bankruptcy, Wills & Trusts and Civil Litigation 9 Anthony DiRaimondo Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Litigation and Construction Litigation 9 Andrew Dixon Bowler Dixon & Twitchell Commercial Real Estate, Corporate and Business & Commercial Litigation 14 Sabrina Dolson Dickerson Karacsonyi Law Group Family Law 4 Michael R. Esposito Garman Turner Gordon Probate & Trust Administration, Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation 3 Chad Fears Evans Fears & Schuttert Did Not Disclose 18 Michael Feder Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Sports & Entertainment Law 17 Jason Ferris Luh & Associates General Liability, Premises Liability and Construction Defect 16 Frank Flansburg Schwartz Flansburg Commercial Litigation, Business Litigation and Civil Litigation 18 Seth Floyd Urban Law Firm Land Use & Zoning, Labor Law and Appeals 7 Conor Flynn Armstrong Teasdale Commercial Litigation 7 Christopher Ford Ford & Friedman Divorce, Child Custody and Pre/Post Nuptial Agreements 8 David Freeman Holland & Hart Commercial Litigation and Appellate 11 Alan Freer Solomon Dwiggins & Freer Probate, Trust/Estate Litigation and Business Litigation 16 Matthew Friedman Ford & Friedman Divorce Law, Family Law and Premarital/Postmarital Contract Law 8 R. Duane Frizell Frizell Law Firm Business, Real Estate and Litigation 11 Alexander Fugazzi Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Real Estate Litigation 13 Adam Fulton Jennings & Fulton Business Law & Commercial Litigation, Construction Law and Personal Injury 8 John C. Funk Law Office of John C. Funk Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice 12 Pearl Gallagher Childs Watson & Gallagher Corporate, Real Estate and General Transactional Law 11 Joseph Ganley Hutchison & Steffen Commercial Litigation, Business Divorces and Non-Compete/Trade Secret Law 23 Anthony Garasi Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara Civil Litigation, Business Litigation and Real Estate 9 Jennifer Gaynor Dickinson Wright Administrative & Agency Matters, Government Relations and Gaming Law 12 Gregory Gemignani Dickinson Wright Gaming Law, Information Technology and Internet Law 17 Pete Georgis Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll Real Estate and Corporate Law 4 Jason Gerber Marquis Aurbach Coffing Corporate, Litigation and Arbitration 11 Nedda Ghandi Ghandi Deeter Blackham Divorce, Bankruptcy and Business Reorganization 9 Charles Gianelloni Snell & Wilmer Bankruptcy & Reorganization and Commercial Litigation 5 Gerald Gillock Gillock & Associates Medical Negligence, Insurance Bad Faith Litigation and Personal Injury 47 Katie Goldberg Mainor Wirth Personal Injury 2 Anthony Golden Garg Golden Law Firm Labor & Employment, Commercial Litigation and Appellate Practice 11 Jessica Goodey Becker Goodey Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Business Litigation 7 Richard Gordon Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Insurance 13 Matthew Granda Claggett & Sykes Law Firm Plaintiff Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Wrongful Death 5 Talitha Gray Kozlowski Garman Turner Gordon Corporate Restructuring and Bankruptcy 13 Jeffrey Gronich Jeffrey Gronich, Attorney at Law, P.C. Employment Law, Wrongful Termination and Discrimination 4 John Gutke Fox Rothschild Business Litigation, Bankruptcy Litigation and Directors & Officers Liability Law 11 Dennis Gutwald McDonald Carano Gaming and Administrative Law 14 William Habdas Akerman LLP Consumer Finance Litigation 4 Mike Haight Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys Personal Injury, Product Liability and Wrongful Death 22 James Harper Harper | Selim Insurance Defense, Bad Faith and Coverage 11 Marjorie Hauf Ganz & Hauf Personal Injury, Insurance Bad Faith and Premises Liability 14 Aaron Hegji Hutchison & Steffen Estate Planning, ERISA and Tax Law 8 Mark G. Henness Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys Personal Injury, Catastrophic Injury and Trial Attorney 23 Kevin L. Hernandez Law Office of Kevin L. Hernandez Consumer Law, Identity Theft and Debt Collection Abuse Claims 5 Robert Hernquist Howard & Howard Commercial Litigation 10 Lawrence Hill Lawrence C. Hill & Associates Personal Injury, Criminal Defense and Immigration 8 Matthew Hoffmann Atkinson Watkins & Hoffmann Personal Injury, Mediation and Arbitration 13 Dustun H. Holmes Pisanelli Bice Business Litigation and Appellate 5 Kirk Homeyer Fertitta Enterprises, Inc. Contracts and Corporate Law 6 Eric Hone Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Construction Law and Bankruptcy/Restructuring 14 Gregg A. Hubley Brooks Hubley Medical Malpractice, Business Litigation and Traumatic Personal Injury Litigation 17 Jeffrey Hulet Hogan Hulet Civil Litigation and Post-Judgment Collections 10 Christopher Humes Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Employee Benefits and Healthcare 5 Mark Hutchison Hutchison & Steffen Commercial & Complex Tort Litigation, Trust Litigation and Constitutional Law 27 Tin Hwang Hwang Law Group Wills & Trusts, Family Law and Personal Injury 1 Daniel Ivie Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Personal Injury 11 Bradley Johnson Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson Civil Litigation 25 Jack Juan Marquis Aurbach Coffing Construction, Business and Commercial 20 Todd E. Kennedy Black & LoBello Complex Commercial Litigation, Appeals and Intellectual Property Litigation 21 Christopher Kircher Semenza Kircher Rickard Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury and Collections 9 Michael Kling Kling Law Offices Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Probate & Trust Administration 21 Matthew Knepper Knepper & Clark Consumer Finance Litigation, Bankruptcy Litigation and Consumer Class Actions 5 Leighton Koehler Dickinson Wright Tax Law, Mergers & Acquisitions and Government Investigations 5 Joseph Kozlowski Garman Turner Gordon Corporate and Real Estate 14 Matthew Kreutzer Howard & Howard Franchising and Distribution 13 Daniela LaBounty Olson Cannon Gormley Angulo & Stoberski Did Not Disclose 4 Scott Lachman Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial Civil Litigation and Appellate Practice 7 Kristofer Leavitt Leavitt Legal Group Business & Employment Litigation and Personal Injury 4 Curt Ledford McDonald Carano Energy, Environment & Natural Resources, Business Entities & Transactions and Real Estate & Land Use 13 Alexander LeVeque Solomon Dwiggins & Freer Trust/Estate Litigation, Business Litigation and Real Estate Litigation 9 Var Lordahl Dickinson Wright Wills, Estates, Estate Planning & Probate Law, Tax Law and Corporation & Business Law 7 Nicole Lovelock Jones Lovelock Business Litigation and Employment 9 Ryan Lower Morris Law Group Commercial Litigation, Product Liability and Legal Professional Liability 13 Pat Lundvall McDonald Carano Commercial & Complex Litigation, Employment & Labor Law and Government Affairs & Advocacy 28 Bradley S. Mainor Mainor Wirth Catastrophic Injuries, Personal Injury and Wrongful Death 17 Scott Marquis Marquis Aurbach Coffing Real Estate, Business Law and Business Litigation 20 Don Martin Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Business Transactions, Real Estate and Finance 19 Ian M. McMenemy Brock Ohlson Injury Lawyers Personal Injury 4 Sarah Mead Mead Law Group Construction Law and Commercial Litigation 2 M. Magali Mercera Pisanelli Bice Commercial Litigation 8 Kirill Mikhaylov Hall Prangle & Schoonveld Professional Liability, General Liability and Commercial Litigation 3 Kade Miller Snell & Wilmer Corporate & Securities, Commercial Finance and Real Estate 5 Christopher Miltenberger Greenberg Traurig Commercial Litigation 11 Christian Morris Nettles Law Firm Did Not Disclose 9 Steve Morris Morris Law Group Breach of Contract, Construction Defect and Derivative Lawsuits 48 Billie-Marie Morrison Craig P. Kenny & Associates Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury and Products Liability 16 Jared Moser Marquis Aurbach Coffing Litigation, Appellate and Employment Law 4 Timothy Mott Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation 5 Cody Mounteer Marquis Aurbach Coffing Construction, Insurance and Real Property 9 Peter Navarro Holland & Hart Labor & Employment 1 Jonathan K. Nelson J.K. Nelson Law Family Law, Estate Planning and Personal Injury 5 Craig Newman Durham Jones & Pinegar Commercial Litigation, Collections (Gaming & Non-Gaming) and Landlord/Tenant Law 28 Stephen Oliver Ford & Friedman Divorce Law, Family Law and Premarital/Postmarital Contract Law 1 Michael A. Olsen Goodsell & Olsen Trust & Estate Litigation, Probate and Trust Administration 21 Timothy O'Reilly O'Reilly Law Group Litigation, Business and Personal Injury 13 Dana Oswalt Benson & Bingham Personal Injury 3 Matthew Park Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Business Litigation, Personal Injury Defense and Employment Law 10 Zachariah Parry Parry & Pfau Personal Injury and Contracts 8 Sean Payne Payne Law Firm Consumer Protection and Bankruptcy 4 Robin Perkins Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Construction and Financial Services Litigation 11 Morgan Petrelli Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation and Product Liability Litigation 4 Erika Pike Turner Garman Turner Gordon Business Litigation, Appellate and Trial 20 Tara Popova Fox Rothschild Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation 7 Eric Powers Wright Finlay & Zak Did Not Disclose 5 Daniel R. Price Price Beckstrom Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Motor Vehicle Crash 3 Taylor L. Randolph Randolph Law Firm Bankruptcy and Tax 11 Michael Rawlins Durham Jones & Pinegar Commercial Litigation 23 Richard A. Rawson Ballard Rawson, Chartered Business Entities & Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Estate Transactions 13 Patrick Reilly Holland & Hart Commercial Litigation and Appellate 21 Joshua Reisman Reisman Sorokac Business & Commercial Litigation 18 Jacob Reynolds Hutchison & Steffen Commercial Litigation, Healthcare Litigation and Administrative Agency Litigation 11 Jarrod Rickard Semenza Kircher Rickard Commercial Litigation, Civil Appeals and Administrative Law 11 Marisa Rodriguez Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial Commercial Litigation, Tort Defense and Products Liability Litigation 4 L. Christopher Rose Jolley Urga Woodbury & Little Litigation 17 Mark Rouse The 702 Firm Personal Injury 6 Lawrence Ruiz Ruiz Law Firm Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Worker's Compensation 8 Karl Rutledge Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Gaming, Sweepstakes and Internet 11 Robert Ryan Pisanelli Bice Civil Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Healthcare Law 7 Dana B. Salmonson Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart Employment Discrimination/Harassment, Wage & Hour and Class Action 9 Anthony Sassi Aldridge Pite Civil Litigation and Real Property 6 Allison Schmidt Allison R. Schmidt, Esq. Commercial Litigation, Consumer Rights Litigation and Appellate Practice 10 Kelly Schmitt Sylvester & Polednak Commercial Litigation 10 Joel Schwarz Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Civil Trial Advocacy and Appellate Practice 13 Jared Sechrist Watt Teider Hoffar & Fitzgerald Commercial Litigation, Construction Litigation and Surety Law 10 Taylor Selim Harper | Selim Did Not Disclose 7 Lawrence J. Semenza III Semenza Kircher Rickard Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury and Collections 18 Cher Shaine O'Reilly Law Group Complex Corporate Transaction, Regulatory Law and Internet Security 9 Mandy Shavinsky Snell & Wilmer Master Planned Communities & Subdivisions, Real Estate and Real Estate Lending 17 James Patrick Shea Armstrong Teasdale Commercial Insolvency & Reorganization, Commercial Litigation 35 Stephen Shulman Willoughby Shulman Personal Injury 7 Sarah Silverman Hall Prangle & Schoonveld Civil Defense, Healthcare Litigation and Personal Injury Defense 3 Jeffrey Silvestri McDonald Carano Appellate, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Government Affairs & Advocacy 22 Craig Slater Luh & Associates General Litigation and Personal Injury 14 Adam Smith Adam Smith Law Personal Injury and Complex Litigation 12 Jacob Smith Henness & Haight Injury Attorneys Personal Injury 11 Jason Smith Santoro Whitmire Commercial Litigation and Complex Business & Tort Litigation 12 Mark Solomon Solomon Dwiggins & Freer Trust/Estate Litigation, Estate Planning and Business Litigation 41 Elizabeth Sorokac Reisman Sorokac Business, Corporate and Real Estate Transactions 16 Debra Spinelli Pisanelli Bice Business and Commercial Litigation 12 John Steffen Hutchison & Steffen Landlord/Tenant, Business Litigation and Personal Injury 26 Danielle Tarmu Mainor Wirth Personal Injury, Products Liability and Insurance Bad Faith 8 Marissa Temple Rogers Mastrangelo Carvalho & Mitchell Insurance Coverage, Insurance Bad Faith and Insurance Defense 13 Travis Twitchell Bowler Dixon & Twitchell Estate Planning, Probate and Estate & Trust Litigation 15 Casey Tyler Hall Prangle & Schoonveld Professional Malpractice Defense, Catastrophic Injury Defense and Civil Litigation 12 Kristin Tyler Garman Turner Gordon Estate Planning, Probate and Trust Litigation 11 Michael Valiente Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation 1 Ace Van Patten Brooks Hubley Bankruptcy, Creditors' Rights and Civil Litigation 8 Bryan Viellion Kaempfer Crowell Business Law, Real Estate and Construction 3 Abran Vigil Ballard Spahr Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Litigation and Banking & Finance Litigation 17 Charles Vlassic III CV3 Legal Business Litigation, Business Formation and Real Estate 9 Liane Wakayama Marquis Aurbach Coffing Business Litigation, Trust & Estate Litigation and Probate Litigation 9 Kirk Nevada Walker Nevada Walker Construction, Litigation and Subrogation 9 Robert Warns Reisman Sorokac Business & Commercial Litigation 7 Justin Watkins Battle Born Injury Lawyers Personal Injury 13 Adam Wax Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson Civil Litigation, Business & Contract Litigation and Personal Injuries 7 Mark M. Weisenmiller Garman Turner Gordon Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy Litigation and Appeals 7 James Whitmire Santoro Whitmire Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation and Employment Litigation 20 Jason Wiley Law Office of Jason M. Wiley Civil Litigation, Business Transactions and Corporate Formation 12 J. Colby Williams Campbell & Williams Commercial Litigation 23 Paul C. Williams Bailey Kennedy Commercial Litigation, Business Torts and Healthcare Law 6 Eric Willoughby Willoughby Shulman Injury Lawyers Personal Injury 11 Joseph Wirth Mainor Wirth Personal Injury 11 Cayla Witty Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Labor & Employment, Civil Rights and Electronic Discovery 5 Ryan Works McDonald Carano Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring and Commercial & Complex Litigation 13 Jay Young Howard & Howard Professional Neutral (Arbitrator & Mediator) and Business Litigation 23 Matthew Zirzow Larson & Zirzow Commercial & Consumer Bankruptcy 18 Caleb Zobrist Ideal Business Partners Healthcare, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions 8

Northern Nevada

Name Firm Practice Emphasis Number of Years Practicing in Nevada Matthew Addison McDonald Carano Commercial & Complex Litigation, Construction Law & Litigation 26 Michael Alonso Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Gaming, Government Affairs and Land Use 25 Bryce Alstead Holland & Hart Environment, Energy & Natural Resources 11 Nathan Aman Fahrendorf Viloria Oliphant & Oster Commercial Litigation, Business Law and Construction Litigation 14 Paul J. Anderson Maupin Cox & LeGoy Education Law/Litigation, Business/Corporate Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation 34 Anthony Arger Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson Business Entities & Transactions, Commercial Litigation and Land Use 2 Robert Armstrong McDonald Carano Estate Planning, Wills, Trust & Probate and Taxation, Business Entities & Transactions 38 Sallie Armstrong McDonald Carano Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring and Commercial & Complex Litigation 36 Kevin Benson Allison MacKenzie Civil Litigation, Appeals and Election Law/Ballot Measures 10 Lauren Berkich Berkich Family Law Family Law 6 Denise Bradshaw Bradshaw Law Plaintiff's Personal Injury, Trucking Crashes and Medical Malpractice/Birth Trauma 10 Louis Bubala Kaempfer Crowell Bankruptcy Law and Litigation 13 Michael Burke Robison Belaustegui Sharp & Low Business Litigation, Real Estate and Personal Injury 8 Thomas Burton Snell & Wilmer Corporate & Securities and Healthcare 30 Justin Bustos Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Appellate Practice 10 Severin Carlson Kaempfer Crowell Administrative & Regulatory Law, Energy, Utilities & Renewable Resources and Land Use, Zoning & Government Affairs Litigation 12 James Cavilia Allison MacKenzie Real Property, Land Use and Business 27 Kenneth Ching Dickinson Wright Business Litigation and Labor & Employment 10 Timothy Clausen NV Energy Regulatory, Renewables and Environmental 11 Joshua Correlli Kaempfer Crowell Business Law, Real Estate and Construction 11 Tyson Cross Cross Law Tax, Estate Planning and Probate 3 Karen Dennison Holland & Hart Real Estate 46 John Desmond Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and Appellate Practice 22 Matthew Digesti Bristlecone Holdings Corporate Counsel, Consumer Finance Law and Government Investigations 11 Robert Eisenberg Lemons, Grundy & Eisenberg Did Not Disclose 37 Carmen English English Law Practice Immigration 10 Holly Estes Estes Law Bankruptcy 7 Craig Etem Fennemore Craig Business Organizations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Real Property Law 21 Douglas Flowers Holland & Hart Real Estate 16 John Funk Gunderson Law Firm Commercial and Business Litigation 6 Stephanie Funk Fahrendorf Viloria Oliphant & Oster Real Estate, Construction and Commercial Litigation 5 John Gallagher Guild Gallagher Fuller Complex Commercial Litigation, Administrative Law and Environmental Law 34 David Garcia Holland & Hart Corporate 20 Leigh Goddard McDonald Carano Employment & Labor, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Trust & Estates 20 Julia Gold Law Offices of Julia Gold Estate & Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration 18 Mark Gunderson Gunderson Law Firm Commercial and Business Litigation 38 Anthony Hall Holland & Hart Labor & Employment 21 Leslie Hart Fennemore Craig Business Litigation, Financial Institution Litigation and Real Property Litigation 24 Daniel Hayward Laxalt & Nomura Business Litigation, Professional Liability Defense and Insurance Defense 21 Elizabeth High Lee High, Ltd. Bankruptcy 11 Katherine Hoffman Fennemore Craig Gaming, Administrative Law and Energy, Telecom & Utilities 7 August Hotchkin Bremer Whyte Brown & O'Meara Civil Litigation 5 Kurt O. Hunsberger Maupin Cox & LeGoy Corporate & Business Law, Taxation and Estate Planning 26 Brian Irvine Dickinson Wright Business Litigation, Construction Law and Bankruptcy/Restructuring 16 Alicia Johnson Johnson Law Practice Estate Planning, Small Business and Real Estate 10 Nathan Kanute Snell & Wilmer Bankruptcy & Reorganization, Commercial Litigation and Receiverships 5 Benjamin Kennedy Dickinson Wright Real Estate, Corporate Law and Development/Land Use 13 Michael Kennedy Law Offices of Michael Jerome Kennedy Federal Criminal Defense 10 Michael Kimmel Hoy Chrissinger Kimmel Vallas Construction Law & Litigation, Commercial Litigation and Real Estate 13 Wayne Klomp Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation 11 Dora Lane Holland & Hart Labor & Employment 14 Cecilia Lee Lee High, Ltd. Did Not Disclose 30 Molly LeGoy Maupin Cox & LeGoy Did Not Disclose 4 Debbie Leonard McDonald Carano Appellate, Energy, Environment & Natural Resources and Complex & Commercial Litigation 15 Vernon (Gene) Leverty Leverty & Associates Insurance, Class Actions and Personal Injury 46 David Lewandowski Fennemore Craig Emerging Business, Corporate Transactions and Real Estate 7 Joel W. Locke Allison MacKenzie Estate Planning, Business Planning & Formation and Family Law 11 Owen Mackedon Kaempfer Crowell Business Law, Privileged Licensing and Real Estate & Construction 3 Christopher MacKenzie Allison MacKenzie Business Entity Formation, Transactions and Real Property 24 Jennifer Mahe Mahe Law Real Estate, Business and Estate Planning/Probate 12 Kristen Martini Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Commercial & Business Litigation 9 Paul Matteoni Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Construction Law & Litigation, Banking Law/Regulatory and Business & Commercial Litigation 29 Bret Meich Downey Brand Commercial Litigation and Government Law 9 Christian Moore Lemons, Grundy & Eisenburg Did Not Disclose 28 Ann Morgan Fennemore Craig Employment & Labor Relations & Litigation and Aviation, Aerospace & Autonomous Systems 38 Jason Morris Woodburn & Wedge Trusts, Estate Planning and Probate 10 Bart Mowry Maupin Cox & LeGoy Estate Planning, Tax Planning and Probate & Trust Administration & Litigation 38 John Murtha Woodburn & Wedge Did Not Disclose 37 Ashley Nikkel Parson Behle & Latimer Business & Commercial Litigation, Natural Resources and Appellate Practice 5 Courtney O'Mara Fennemore Craig Business Litigation, Creditors Rights and Probate & Trust Litigation 10 David C. O'Mara O'Mara Law Firm Family Law, Wills, Trusts & Estate Planning and Civil Litigation 14 Michael Pagni McDonald Carano Real Estate & Land Use, Business Entities & Transactions and Government Affairs & Advocacy 20 William Peterson Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Energy & Utilities and Personal Injury 41 Brian Pick McDonald Carano Emerging Industries & Organizations, Real Estate & Land Use and Business Entities & Transactions 11 Kevin Pick Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger Commercial Litigation and Insurance Defense 7 Shannon Pierce Fennemore Craig Employment & Labor Relations & Litigation and Commercial Litigation 6 Colleen Platt Platt Law Group Administrative Law, Government Law and Government Affairs 7 Andrea Pressler Erickson Thorpe Swainston Civil Litigation, Construction Defect Defense and Personal Injury 14 Janine Prupas Snell & Wilmer Commercial Litigation, Insurance and Personal Injury 13 Dan Reaser Fennemore Craig Gaming, Financial Institutions and Energy, Telecom & Utilities 36 Catherine Reichenberg Gunderson Law Firm Commercial and Business Litigation 10 Molly Rezac Ogletree Deakins Employment Law 17 David Robertson Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson Complex Civil Litigation, Commercial Real Estate Law and Water Law 33 Kent Robison Robison Belaustegui Sharp & Low Business Litigation and Complex Commercial Cases 45 Michael Rounds Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Intellectual Property and Intellectual Property Litigation 25 Christopher Rusby Rusby Law Appeals, Civil Litigation and Public Entity Law 8 Ryan Russell Allison MacKenzie Did Not Disclose 14 Brian Schusterman McDonald Carano Business Entities & Transactions, Emerging Industries & Organizations and Real Estate & Land Use 9 Austin Sweet Gunderson Law Firm Commercial and Business Litigation 8 John Tennert Fennemore Craig Business Litigation, Mining Law and Real Estate Litigation 8 Jonathan Tew Robertson Johnson Miller & Williamson Business Litigation and Appellate Law 7 Amy Tirre Law Office of Amy N. Tirre Commercial Litigation and Creditor's Side Bankruptcy 20 Justin C. Vance Laxalt & Nomura Insurance Defense, Business Litigation and General Liability 9 Jesse Wadhams Fennemore Craig Government Affairs, Healthcare/Insurance and Mining Law 13 F. McClure Wallace Rosenauer & Wallace Did Not Disclose 11 Anjali Webster Dickinson Wright Appellate and Business Litigation 6 Richard Williamson Robertson, Johnson, Miller & Williamson Commercial Real Estate Law and Complex Civil Litigation 11 Allen Wilt Fennemore Craig Business Litigation and Health Care Litigation 25

Best Up & Coming

Name Firm Bases In Practice Emphasis Number of Years Practicing in Nevada Adam Anderson Clear Counsel Law Group South Plaintiff Personal Injury 4 Bradley Austin Snell & Wilmer South Commercial Litigation and Financial Services Litigation 4 Jason Bacigalupi Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie South Gaming, Administrative and Real Estate 5 Mary Bacon Fennemore Craig South Business Litigation, Government Affairs and Emerging Business & Technology 5 Andrew Barton Henness & Haight Injury Lawyers South Personal Injury 5 Christopher Beckstrom Price Beckstrom South Personal Injury, Car Accidents and Elder Abuse 1 Lauren Berkich Berkich Family Law North Family Law 6 Brian Blakley Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie South Commercial & Business Litigation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and White Collar Defense & Investigations 4 V.R. Bohman Snell & Wilmer South Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Litigation and Real Estate Property Litigation 4 Stephanie Buntin Howard & Howard South Intellectual Property 6 Dylan Ciciliano Garman Turner Gordon South Commercial Litigation 6 Lindsay K. Cullen Bertoldo Baker Carter & Smith South Personal Injury, Premise Liability and Wrongful Death 6 Michael R. Esposito Garman Turner Gordon South Probate & Trust Administration, Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation 3 Maximilien Fetaz Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck South Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation 5 Conor Flynn Armstrong Teasdale South Commercial Litigation 7 John Funk Gunderson Law Firm North Commercial and Business Litigation 6 Brandon L. Gatewood Harper | Selim South Insurance Defense, Premises Liability and Bad Faith 3 Katie Goldberg Mainor Wirth South Personal Injury 2 Blakeley Griffith Snell & Wilmer South Bankruptcy & Reorganization and Financial Services Litigation 6 Kevin L. Hernandez Law Office of Kevin L. Hernandez South Consumer Law, Identity Theft and Debt Collection Abuse Claims 5 Katherine Hoffman Fennemore Craig North Gaming, Administrative Law and Energy, Telecom & Utilities 7 Dustun H. Holmes Pisanelli Bice South Business Litigation and Appellate 5 Kirk Homeyer Fertitta Enterprises, Inc. South Contracts and Corporate Law 6 Tin Hwang Hwang Law Group South Wills & Trusts, Family Law and Personal Injury 1 Laura Jacobsen McDonald Carano North Employment & Labor Law, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate 2 Ariel C. Johnson Atkin Winner & Sherrod South Insurance Defense, Premises Liability Defense and Personal Injury 3 Rory Kay McDonald Carano South Employment & Labor Law, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate 6 Leighton Koehler Dickinson Wright South Tax Law, Mergers & Acquisitions and Government Investigations 5 Scott Lachman Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial South Civil Litigation and Appellate Practice 7 Kristofer Leavitt Leavitt Legal Group South Business & Employment Litigation and Personal Injury 4 David Lewandowski Fennemore Craig North Emerging Business, Corporate Transactions and Real Estate 7 Var Lordahl Dickinson Wright South Wills, Estates, Estate Planning & Probate Law, Tax Law and Corporation & Business Law 7 Owen Mackedon Kaempfer Crowell North Business Law, Privileged Licensing and Real Estate & Construction 3 Timothy Mott Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial South Catastrophic Injury, Tort Defense and Commercial Litigation 5 Jessica Moyeda Snell & Wilmer South Corporate & Securities and Mergers & Acquisitions 1 Jonathan K. Nelson J.K. Nelson Law South Family Law, Estate Planning and Personal Injury 5 Alayne Opie Greenberg Traurig South Business Litigation 5 Michael Paretti Snell & Wilmer South Commercial Litigation 2 Amanda Perach McDonald Carano South Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Financial Restructuring, Commercial & Complex Litigation and Appellate 6 Tara Popova Fox Rothschild South Commercial Litigation and Bankruptcy Litigation 7 Daniel R. Price Price Beckstrom South Civil Litigation, Personal Injury and Motor Vehicle Crash 3 Marisa Rodriguez Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial South Commercial Litigation, Tort Defense and Products Liability Litigation 4 Dana B. Salmonson Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart South Employment Discrimination/Harassment, Wage & Hour and Class Action 9 Brianna Smith Marquis Aurbach Coffing South Civil Rights Defense, Medical Malpractice Defense and Commercial Litigation 7 Adam Tully Snell & Wilmer South Commercial Litigation 3 Wade VanSickle Kravitz Schnitzer & Johnson South Civil Litigation 3 Bryan Viellion Kaempfer Crowell South Business Law, Real Estate and Construction 3 Jason Weiland Howard & Howard South Commercial Litigation 7 Kendal Weisenmiller Dickinson Wright South Probate/Trust Administration & Litigation, Guardianship Administration & Litigation and Business Litigation 7 Mark M. Weisenmiller Garman Turner Gordon South Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Bankruptcy Litigation and Appeals 7 Caleb Zobrist Ideal Business Partners South Healthcare, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions 8

