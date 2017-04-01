Nevada Business Magazine

What Business Resource Do You Wish You Had More Of?

“Non-profits can always use more support which furthers the organization’s impact. Support from generous donors and trustees who believe in your mission, and support of members and visitors who value the museum enough to visit.”
Tifferney White | CEO and President, Discovery Children’s Museum
“Having been in business in Southern Nevada for 30 years, I would like to have easier access to aluminum, steel and pre-cast concrete suppliers and fabricators. Easier access would allow for speedy project design completion.”
Dan Campbell | Principal Structural Engineer, Las Vegas Engineers, LLC
“Often time it is human resources. We take for granted that people help people. More human resources would allow the opportunity to help the people we serve and allow more time to develop the people who are working to help the people.”
Monique Harris MSW, LCSW, Founder, Executive Director, Southern Nevada Children First
“To be honest, my company gives me all the business resources and support I need to do a stellar job for my clients. Plus they align with my personal values including work-life balance so I’m definitely lucky.”
John Flueckiger | Employee Benefits Sales Executive, LP Insurance Services, Inc.
“More strategic community partnerships that strengthen our core values and amplify the mission of our organization so we are better able to provide our services to those in need.”
Dr. Tiffany Tyler | CEO, Communities In Schools of Nevada
“The business resource I wish I had more of is time. More time with customers, more time to spend on the details needed to progress the business, etc. Time is so precious.”
Gerome Sapp | Founder and CEO, Health Binge

