If You Could Make a Sentence Long Speech to the Entire World, What Would You Say?

Shaji Matthew | Owner, Terra Vigna “Do what you love, live well, love well, drink honest wines, eat your veggies and root for the underdog.”

Karen Baresell | CEO, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra “‘Announcing your plans is a good way to hear God laugh.’ – Al Swearengen, Deadwood TV Series”

Angelo Aragon | President, Professional Firefighters of Nevada “Leaders are tasked with making important decisions each day, some will please others and some will disappoint, but it is our responsibility to own those decisions and to continually learn from them.”

Jonathan Fine | President, Fine Entertainment Management “While times are turbulent, the world is complicated, and everyone has an opinion, we must collectively look at today’s issues and figure out how to unify our voices for a future that benefits us all.”

Chuck Alvey | Chair, Vistage “Be deeply interested and relentlessly curious about every single person you meet so that you get to know a person’s story before forming first impression judgements, and truly come to understand how each and every other being contributes their thread to the fabric of our connected global lives.”