If You Could Make a Sentence Long Speech to the Entire World, What Would You Say?

“Do what you love, live well, love well, drink honest wines, eat your veggies and root for the underdog.”
Shaji Matthew | Owner, Terra Vigna
Shaji Matthew | Owner, Terra Vigna
“‘Announcing your plans is a good way to hear God laugh.’ – Al Swearengen, Deadwood TV Series”
Karen Baresell | CEO, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra
Karen Baresell | CEO, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra
“Leaders are tasked with making important decisions each day, some will please others and some will disappoint, but it is our responsibility to own those decisions and to continually learn from them.”
Angelo Aragon | President, Professional Firefighters of Nevada
Angelo Aragon | President, Professional Firefighters of Nevada
“While times are turbulent, the world is complicated, and everyone has an opinion, we must collectively look at today’s issues and figure out how to unify our voices for a future that benefits us all.”
Jonathan Fine | President, Fine Entertainment Management
Jonathan Fine | President, Fine Entertainment Management
“Be deeply interested and relentlessly curious about every single person you meet so that you get to know a person’s story before forming first impression judgements, and truly come to understand how each and every other being contributes their thread to the fabric of our connected global lives.”
Chuck Alvey | Chair, Vistage
Chuck Alvey | Chair, Vistage
“Be intentional: intentionally brave, intentionally kind, intentionally humble, intentionally compassionate, intentionally fair and intentionally respectful.”
Craig Kirkland | Executive Vice President/Director of Retail Banking, Nevada State Bank
Craig Kirkland | Executive Vice President/Director of Retail Banking, Nevada State Bank