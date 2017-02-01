Nevada Business Magazine

What Is Your Favorite Recreational Place in Nevada?

Dave Dworkin shares his favorite recreational area in Nevada“The walkways in Peccole Ranch are endless. I love to take walks with my daughter along the beautifully landscaped pathways that circle behind the homes of Peccole Ranch in Summerlin.  It’s so peaceful.”
Dave Dworkin | Operations Manager, Avision Young
Judy Davis Rounds shares her favorite recreational area in Nevada“My favorite recreational place in Nevada is Mt. Rose Ski Resort. It’s just minutes from Reno, has the best snow and the friendliest employees of any Tahoe resort. Plus, you always run into a dozen locals that you know and love!”
Judy Davis Rounds | President/Owner, Davis Rounds Advertising & Marketing
Dan Barnett shares his favorite recreational area in Nevada“Nevada is an outdoor paradise. The Flume Trail at Lake Tahoe has some of the most awesome views on the planet. You can walk it, bicycle it and, this time of year, snowshoe it!”
Dan Barnett | Chair, Vistage Advisory Boards, CEO/Owner, The Primavera Company
Jeffrey Stone shares his favorite recreational area in Nevada“My favorite recreational place in Nevada would have to be Red Rock Canyon. Honestly, who can resist its beauty and being able to enjoy the outdoors hiking or horseback riding, pure enjoyment.”
Jeffery Stone | President/CEO, Back Office Remedies
Susan Moreno shares her favorite recreational area in Nevada“The Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway. [The bikeway] will cover 116 miles along the Truckee River from Tahoe to Pyramid Lake when fully completed. Whether walking or biking, exploring Northern Nevada along the route is a first-rate family activity that never disappoints!”
Susan Moreno | CEO, CVirtual
Dan Shaw shares his favorite recreational area in Nevada“Valley of Fire is my favorite place to hike, explore, and lose myself in nature and its history. I enjoy taking visitors there because of their disbelief that something so grand is in our backyard.”
Dan Shaw | CEO, Integra Financial Services

