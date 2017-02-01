What Is Your Favorite Recreational Place in Nevada?

“The walkways in

Dave Dworkin | Operations Manager, Avision Young “The walkways in Peccole Ranch are endless. I love to take walks with my daughter along the beautifully landscaped pathways that circle behind the homes of Peccole Ranch in Summerlin. It’s so peaceful.”

Judy Davis Rounds | President/Owner, Davis Rounds Advertising & Marketing “My favorite recreational place in Nevada is Mt. Rose Ski Resort. It’s just minutes from Reno, has the best snow and the friendliest employees of any Tahoe resort. Plus, you always run into a dozen locals that you know and love!”

Dan Barnett | Chair, Vistage Advisory Boards, CEO/Owner, The Primavera Company “Nevada is an outdoor paradise. The Flume Trail at Lake Tahoe has some of the most awesome views on the planet. You can walk it, bicycle it and, this time of year, snowshoe it!”

Jeffery Stone | President/CEO, Back Office Remedies “My favorite recreational place in Nevada would have to be Red Rock Canyon. Honestly, who can resist its beauty and being able to enjoy the outdoors hiking or horseback riding, pure enjoyment.”

Susan Moreno | CEO, CVirtual “The Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway. [The bikeway] will cover 116 miles along the Truckee River from Tahoe to Pyramid Lake when fully completed. Whether walking or biking, exploring Northern Nevada along the route is a first-rate family activity that never disappoints!”