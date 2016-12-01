Movers & Shakers: René Cantú Jr. Ph.D.

Executive Director

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada) (3 years in NV)

Type of Business: Non Profit | Hails from: Laredo, Texas | 3 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?

During an internship with The College Board, I became interested in connecting high school students, especially those who face the most barriers, with educational opportunities that will help them achieve their own American Dream.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be an artist and travel to Italy and study Michelangelo, DaVinci and other great artists. That creative impulse still drives everything that I do.

What do you want your legacy to be?

That I have helped those around me, especially young people; that I have made a positive difference in the lives of others. Also that my two sons grow up to be good men of purpose.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

I wish I had learned earlier not to be afraid to try. I have learned that our failures are the paving stones of our road to success.

What is your pet peeve?

Dishonesty and deception are pet peeves. I enjoy people who are real, down-to-earth, with a sense of humor and strong sense of integrity. Our work is too important to waste on unnecessary drama.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

I would have to choose Finn the Human from Adventure Time. He is always very happy, very positive, doing something good with his friends. He is also living a life of great imagination.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

If you want to lead, learn to be a good follower. Learn every job, even the lowliest job in your organization, and do your best at it. You do not need to jockey for recognition; do your best work and you will get noticed for doing excellent work.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“So what?” This short phrase really drives home the point that, what may seem like mountains in our lives, are often just molehills. Even when we make mistakes, it is an opportunity to learn and grow if we wish to do so.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

Nature--the desert and the mountains are awe-inspiring.