Will Leverage School’s Fundraising Initiatives

As it seeks to leverage and manage its comprehensive and wildly fundraising campaign, the Nevada State College Foundation has named seven new trustees.

“We are thrilled to have expanded our Foundation’s trustee base with such distinguished business and civic leaders,” said foundation chair David Grant. “All are respected professionals in their fields. They will be invaluable in helping Nevada State College accomplish our academic mission.”

Fresh off a $17 million campaign to boost the college’s facility expansion, scholarships, and academic programs, the foundation is in the midst of a $2 million effort to collect scholarship funds. It also has its sights set on another major campaign to fund construction of a new School of Education building.

“The Foundation’s work is a big reason Nevada State College is the state’s fastest growing institution of higher education,” noted president Bart Patterson. “They spearhead private donations and develop community partnerships that make a real difference in our curriculum and the lives of the young men and women we educate.”

The new trustees bring a wealth of talents and a range of perspectives to the foundation:

Alfredo T. Alonso, principal, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Reno

Tim Brooks, owner & general manager, Emerald Island Casino, Las Vegas

Thomas O. Cordy, founder & president, Global Nutritionals, Las Vegas and Atlanta, GA

Elaine A. Hodgson, president & CEO, Incredible Technologies, Las Vegas and Vernon Hills, IL

Daline Januik, executive vice president & regional president, Bank of Nevada, Henderson

Marilyn Jentzen, principal, Innovative Impact Consulting, Las Vegas

Charles R. Rinehart, retired chairman & CEO, H.F. Ahmanson, and former CEO, Avco Financial Services, Las Vegas and Irvine, CA

All Nevada State College Foundation trustees undergo a rigorous nomination, interview, and election process. They serve on a volunteer basis, representing the foundation and the college at events throughout the community.

These men and women will work diligently to assist Nevada State College in fulfilling the mission it has held sacred since its founding in 2002. The four-school’s enrollment are first-generation, nontraditional college students. Nevada State College’s efforts to fill this void has been well received; enrollment has increased steadily from 176 students in 2002 to some 3,700 year institution is dedicated to providing undergraduate degree opportunities to underserved student populations. More than half of the today.

“Nevada State College’s phenomenal growth would not have been possible without the hard work of our students, faculty, staff, and Foundation trustees,” Patterson said. “Donations compose a critical portion of our budget, funding not only scholarships, but also our faculty and students’ technological, operating, research, and strategic initiatives.”

About Nevada State College Foundation

The Nevada State College Foundation was established in 2001 by former Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor, James Rogers, to encourage and promote the growth and improvement of Nevada State College, and to solicit, receive and administer private gifts provided to the college. By making a planned gift to Nevada State College, donors make significant impacts to the college's mission.

About Nevada State College

Nevada State College, a four-year public institution, is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Nevada State places a special emphasis on the advancement of a diverse and largely under-served student population. Located on a developing 500-acre campus in the foothills of Henderson, Nevada, the college was established in 2002 as a new tier in the state system between the research universities and the two-year colleges. In this role, the college emphasizes high-quality instruction, exemplary service, engaging learning experiences, and innovation as a means to more efficient, effective outcomes in all corners of the campus. Since 2002, Nevada State has grown to offer more than 45 majors and minors, has received independent accreditation, and has expanded its physical campus. Today, the college serves approximately 3,700 students and has over 3,000 alumni, each representing a broad array of cultural and economic backgrounds. For more information, visit http://nsc.edu.

###