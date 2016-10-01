Welcome to Nevada: October 2016

CAEK, Inc.

This female-founded software company provides regulatory compliance and information security solutions for the medical industry and has recently moved its headquarters from Fayetteville, AR to Reno. The company expects its staff to grow to more than 150 employees as it adds software engineers, security analysts and sales professionals. The founder also expressed a commitment to mentoring young women pursuing careers in technology in the region.

McCarran International Child Development Center

A new childcare services provider has leased a stand alone office facility located adjacent to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas. Scheduled to open this fall, the center will provide childcare to children ages six weeks to 12 years offering classes and activities such as art, music, reading, science, gymnastics and languages. Fully licensed by the State of Nevada and Clark County, the center plans to hire 30 to 50 employees in the next few months.

UberEATS

Uber officially launched UberEATS, a service that delivers food directly to customers from local restaurants in Las Vegas. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through a mobile application, similar to the original ride-sharing app, allowing restaurants in the region to connect with a broader customer base. Although UberEATS is new to Southern Nevada, the company has already launched this service in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco.