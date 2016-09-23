Pisanelli Bice Welcomes Associate Brittnie T. Watkins

Las Vegas-based Boutique Litigation Firm Adds New Associate

LAS VEGAS – James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, founding partners of Pisanelli Bice PLLC, announce that Brittnie T. Watkins has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Ms. Watkins will primarily practice commercial litigation.

Prior to joining Pisanelli Bice, Ms. Watkins was a judicial law clerk to Justice Michael L. Douglas of the Supreme Court of Nevada for the 2014-2016 term. During her term, Ms. Watkins assisted the Court in making precedential legal determinations in a variety of matters, including corporate and contractual, gaming, constitutional, intellectual and real property, medical malpractice, and construction defect.

While earning her juris doctor and doctorate degrees at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Ms. Watkins served on the Nevada Law Journal, Boyd’s nationally recognized Thurgood Marshall Mock Trial Competition team, and as a member of the Frederick Douglass Moot Court Competition team. Ms. Watkins also served as a public interest fellow and graduate research and teaching assistant. Ms. Watkins gained experiential learning as a student attorney in the Family Justice Clinic, legal extern for the Children’s Attorney Project of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, and law clerk for the Office of the Clark County Public Defender. Amid extra-curricular activities, Ms. Watkins achieved a top 30% ranking and Dean’s List honors. Upon graduation, Ms. Watkins received the Barbara Buckley Community Service Award and the Roosevelt Fitzgerald Award for Outstanding Scholarship and Leadership. Ms. Watkins’ dissertation focusing on courtroom stress in witnesses was recently bestowed the Outstanding Dissertation of the Year Award.

Ms. Watkins received two bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, with high honor, and psychology, with honor from Michigan State University. She also received her master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Pisanelli Bice

Pisanelli Bice is a Las Vegas-based firm focused primarily on commercial litigation. The firm, founded by attorneys James J. Pisanelli and Todd L. Bice, represents clients ranging from single entity developers and entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, public agencies as well as some of Nevada's largest gaming companies. For more information, please visit pisanellibice.com.

###