Interior Architecture Complements Newest Inspiration Home at ASCAYA

HENDERSON - Continuing its commitment to bring the finest Desert Contemporary architects in the country to ASCAYA, the luxury hilltop community has started construction on one of its most unique Inspiration Homes to date. ASCAYA’s Inspiration Homes are being built by its developer to inspire residents for their own homes. Five are currently under construction with the first completion scheduled for early 2017.

“There is no greater collection of renowned Desert Contemporary architects than at ASCAYA,” said Darin Marques, sales manager. “Our Inspiration Homes have been designed by some of the brightest architects of this genre, and will help our owners envision the possibilities for their residences.”

ASCAYA’s Inspiration Home, “Cloud Chaser,” has begun construction. Cloud Chaser was designed by Las Vegas-based architecture firm Hoogland Architecture. The 8,678 square foot home is located on a half-acre site.

“We continue to push the envelope on Desert Contemporary design, and with this home have commissioned architect Daniel Chenin to design its interiors,” said Marques. “Mr. Chenin is also based in Las Vegas, making this home completely designed and built by local firms.” Other firms designing Inspiration Homes at ASCAYA include Swaback Partners of Scottsdale, SB Architects of San Francisco, Lake|Flato of San Antonio and Marmol Radziner of Los Angeles. An Inspiration Home from Richard Meier & Partners will start construction in early 2017.

Cloud Chaser includes four bedrooms, an office and five and a half baths. The entire residence includes energy-saving design elements. “We utilize a more passive strategy on energy-saving design,” said Hoogland Architecture principal CJ Hoogland. “This home includes deep shading with more aggressive day lighting. In the main living areas, the home has light shelves that bounce light from a ribbon of windows toward the ceiling that light the entire room from the ceiling.”

Guests to Cloud Chaser are greeted by a central courtyard with a water feature that emits soothing trickling sounds, along with a majestic Coppertone Loquat tree to provide shade and color. “It really captures the beauty of Southern Nevada with both city and canyon views,” said Hoogland. “It is unlike anything we’ve seen anywhere else in the world.”

Inside the home, interior architect Daniel Chenin creates an environment that anticipates its residents’ needs by offering functionality and luxury in a resort-style living approach.

“It is classic and timeless, setting the stage for the residents’ personal expression,” said Chenin. “A major driver of this interior experience and its organization of space is drawn from luxury hospitality. It’s about the experiential side of design. The bathroom becomes a spa, the bedroom a corner suite, the master closet mirrors a Rodeo Drive fashion boutique and so on. But they are lavish only in the sense of user experience, which will carry a much more meaningful impact on the life of its inhabitants than anything extraneously decorated for decorations’ sake.”

The home’s kitchen overlooks its expansive rear covered sun deck with views of the city and Las Vegas Strip. A centerpiece of its outdoor amenities is a 16-foot long fire feature that overlooks an infinity edge pool. An expansive outdoor kitchen and dining area complete this home’s breathtaking outdoor amenities.

Upon its completion, ASCAYA is expected to be one of the country’s foremost collections of Desert Contemporary architecture. Its developer has invested an additional $40 million in Inspiration Homes and $25 million in a contemporary clubhouse that is currently under construction.

About ASCAYA

Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada’s most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

