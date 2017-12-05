SR Construction Announces Completion of Henderson Medical Office Building

The company also celebrates the one year anniversary of Henderson Hospital

SR Construction is proud to announce the completion of the Henderson Medical Office Building. The four story building is located 200 feet from Henderson Hospital and consists of 84,450 square feet. The project includes a finished lobby and restrooms with two elevators and complete mechanical and electrical systems with future tap-ins.

The exterior of the medical office building is composed of EIFS with a metal stud system and stone veneer at the bottom floor. The building offers a location for various medical disciplines to provide medical care for the community. Fernando Andrade served as the architect for this project.

Additionally, SR Construction is proud to have served as the primary construction contractor on southern Nevada’s newest health facility landmark, Henderson Hospital, located at 1050 Galleria Drive in Henderson, Nev. The hospital recently observed its one year anniversary of operation.

SR Construction broke ground on the 38.5 acre lot approximately two years ago. Today, the 247,000 square foot Henderson Hospital accommodates 130 private beds, an emergency department, four ORs, and a top floor women’s division that includes a 12 bed NICU. Shell space was created for another 30 acute care beds and an additional two ORs.

“It was an absolute honor to be a part of this remarkable journey that will forever impact Southern Nevada and the global healthcare industry,” said Bret Loughridge, vice president of operations at SR. “We are thrilled to see how far Henderson Hospital has come in the past year and witness its thriving success.”

SR Construction is a full service design/build general contracting company that was founded in 1991 by owner Scott Loughridge. Originally licensed in Nevada, Arizona and Utah, they have expanded over the past 25 years to include 11 states servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality and commercial. The company prides itself on following the “SR Built Process,” which focuses on delivering quality products in an efficient time frame while providing clients with unmatched service. The corporate office is located at 3975 Red Rock Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89103. For more information, visit http://srbuilt-usa.com.

