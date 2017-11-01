Welcome to Nevada: November 2017

This technology, software services, and solutions start-up recently announced plans to establish headquarters in Reno. Offering a suite of cloud-based optimization tools, applications and training, Alchemy focuses on higher education and provides services to organizations that utilize business applications such as Workday Student. The company began hiring for a variety of full-time positions and is expected to double its workforce annually over the next three years.

This camping and outdoor gear company was recently established in Las Vegas to serve both locals and tourists seeking outdoor experiences throughout the Silver State. With growing interest in activities such as hiking, camping and water sports in the region, Basecamp offers outdoor gear, clothing, and accessory rental options. Company owners hope to grow the team in Las Vegas, eventually expanding their reach nationwide with rental deliveries across the U.S.

Announcing a new location for its company headquarters, ERG Aerospace plans to relocate its current California operations to Washoe County. The company manufactures open celled metal foam, carbon foam and ceramic foam materials for the aerospace, national defense, biotech and other technology industries. Capital investments of more than $2.1 million will be made with plans to hire 13 employees at an average wage of $30.92 per hour.

Currently based in Los Angeles, this video monitoring company has plans to relocate their headquarters and command and control center to Southern Nevada later this year. Used throughout the U.S. and Canada, Virtual Guard develops and integrates technology for the perimeter security sector to prevent crime in large business facilities. This move would bring $355,402 in capital investments to the region and 80 new positions with an hourly wage of $22.31 in the first 24 months.