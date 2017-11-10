Truckee River Flood Management Authority Board of Directors to Declare Nov. 12-17, 2017 as Nevada Flood Awareness Week

(Reno, Nev.) – The Board of Directors for the Truckee River Flood Management Authority (TRFMA) will proclaim the week of Nov. 12-17, 2017 as Nevada Flood Awareness Week during their Board Meeting on Nov. 14. During Nevada Flood Awareness Week, local, state and federal agencies will be working together across Nevada to inform the public about the dangers of flooding, how to protect their homes and families from a flood, and plan for recovery. The theme for this year’s Nevada Flood Awareness Week is: “Nevada Floods. Are You Prepared?” and the corresponding website is www.NevadaFloods.org.

“Flooding poses a substantial risk to residents, businesses and the local economy in the Truckee Meadows and throughout Nevada,” said Ron Smith, Chairman, Truckee River Flood Management Authority. “The Truckee River Flood Management Authority recognizes that through educating residents and businesses on the steps they can take to prepare for floods we can help to minimize risks and make our communities better prepared and more resilient before, during and after a flood.”

TRFMA will participate in Nevada Flood Awareness Week activities in Washoe County. TRFMA supports increased public awareness of flood threats and encourages residents to take action and be prepared.

“Given the history in the Truckee Meadows of repeated flood events from the Truckee River watershed, we need to be prepared and ready as a community for the next flood,” said Jay Aldean, Executive Director, Truckee River Flood Management Authority. “Through the activities planned for Nevada Flood Awareness Week, we are able to reach the public directly and help Nevada communities prepare for a flood.”

Nevada Flood Awareness Week 2017 Schedule of Events – Nov. 12-17, 2017

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 – Washoe County

• Meadowood Mall Event located at 5000 Meadowood Mall Cir., Reno, NV 89502

• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Flood model demos / informational booths

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 – Gardnerville

• Douglas County Community Center located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville, NV 89410

• Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Flood model demos/ informational booths

Wednesday. Nov. 15, 2017 – City of Yerington

• Scolari's Food & Drug located at 176 W. Goldfield Ave., Yerington, NV 89447

• Time: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Flood model demos/ informational booths

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 – City of Elko

• Walmart located at 2944 Mountain City Hwy, Elko, NV 89801

• Time: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Flood model demos/ informational booths

For more information on the Truckee River Flood Management Authority, please visit trfma.org.

About the Truckee River Flood Management Authority (TRFMA):

The Truckee River Flood Management Authority (TRFMA) is responsible for the oversight and implementation of the Truckee River Flood Management Project. The agency is a joint powers authority created in 2011 by an Interlocal Cooperative Agreement executed among Washoe County, the City of Reno and the City of Sparks. The agency’s primary mission is to plan, design, build, operate and maintain infrastructure to reduce flood damages, safeguard public health and create a more resilient community.

###