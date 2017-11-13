Nevada Business Magazine

Trosper Communications Receives Awards from Public Relations Society of America

Trosper Communications, LLC recently accepted five awards at the 21st annual Pinnacle Awards hosted by the Public Relations Society of America, Las Vegas Valley Chapter.Trosper Communications, LLC recently accepted five awards at the 21st annual Pinnacle Awards hosted by the Public Relations Society of America, Las Vegas Valley Chapter.

Elizabeth Trosper, the principal of Trosper Communications, received the Pinnacle Award for Senior PR Practitioner of the Year. Awards of Merit were received from Gardner Company (Media Relations); Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada (Newsletters); Foundation Assisting Seniors (Brochures) and Tronox (Publications).

“I am honored to have been named the 2017 Senior PR Practitioner of the Year,” said Trosper. “I love this industry and am proud to continue to provide successful and meaningful results for our clients. It was exciting to have earned four awards for our client work and we look forward to a prosperous 2018.”

The Las Vegas Valley Chapter’s Pinnacle Awards recognize the best public relations programs, tools, and professionals in Southern Nevada, Northern Arizona, and Southern Utah. The Pinnacle Awards are judged by out-of-market, accredited members of PRSA and are open to chapter members and non-members alike.

Trosper Communications, LLC, was established as a boutique public relations and design firm to provide award-winning strategies and creative for a select list of clients. The firm is headquartered at 2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275, Henderson, NV 89074. For more information, please visit www.trospercommunications.com.

Media Contact: Shayna Moreno, Trosper Communications
Shayna@TrosperCommunications.com | 702-965-1617

