Third annual golf tournament tees off Nov. 6

Event to benefit Henderson Chamber Foundation, 22 Warriors Foundation

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the 22 Warriors Foundation will host the third annual Chipping in for Vets Golf Tournament, which will raise funds to benefit both organizations, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Revere Golf Club at 2600 Hampton Road in Henderson.

Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start in a four-person scramble format at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and an awards presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Cost for individual players are $165, $600 for a team of four.

“Caring for our veterans is a priority for the Henderson Chamber, and the annual golf tournament falls in line with that goal,” said Damon Hunter, Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation manager. “We thank 22 Warriors Foundation for their dedication to providing valuable services to veterans in our community and hope that this event will raise funds as well as awareness to their organization.”

Founded by US Army veteran Bill Emmel, 22 Warriors Foundation is dedicated to ending veteran suicides. It is a veteran operated and governed nonprofit organization that provides support for service animals, martial arts programs, and referral services.

Those interested in golfing, sponsoring or donating to the event can contact Damon Hunter, foundation manager, at 702-209-3967 or dhunter@hendersonchamber.com.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific, or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit hendersonchamber.com.