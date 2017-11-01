Siblings Donate to Washoe CASA Foundation as Their Birthday Wish

(Reno, Nev.) – Recently, members of the Washoe CASA Foundation Board of Directors met with local twins, Jackson and Kennedy Herzog, to graciously thank them for their heartfelt donation. The twins donated gifts that they collected and assembled to give to the Washoe CASA Foundation to deliver to children in the Washoe County foster care system.

Jessica Herzog, the twins’ mother, was inspired by her brother’s efforts to support his local CASA program and talked to the twins about ways that they can give back to others in the community. The family decided that this year, they would ask all of their birthday party guests to bring gifts for foster children in lieu of birthday presents. Jessica talked to Jackson and Kennedy about local nonprofits, and they chose to donate their birthday presents to the Washoe CASA Foundation, and support local foster youth.

The twins decided that it would be special to use the toys and gifts from their birthday party to make birthday party bins. “We wanted to give kids that don’t have anything gifts so they can go places to buy their own birthday presents,” said Kennedy and Jackson, “and so they can have their own birthday parties.”

These tubs include party necessities like cake mix, frosting, and decorations as well as toys and gift cards for fun places in the community like Wild Island and the movie theatre. The twins donated six birthday tubs, two backpacks, and many gift cards for a total amount of $375.

As shown by this creative donation, there are several ways that you can donate to the Washoe CASA Foundation. The support needed for our local foster youth is limitless; reach out to us to chat about ideas that you have for support by visiting www.washoecasafoundation.com or calling 775-574-8820.

The Washoe CASA Foundation’s mission is to support the Washoe County CASA Program through fundraising, advocacy, outreach and community awareness. The Washoe County CASA Program in the Second Judicial District Court is dedicated to the safety, well-being and best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children who are the subject of judicial proceedings. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers work diligently to determine what is in the best interest of the child and ensure that positive outcomes are achieved. The CASA volunteer’s commitment is to only one or two children at a time. Low caseloads mean advocates can give each child’s case the personal attention that is often not possible in the social services system.