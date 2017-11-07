S. Victoria Kahn named Vice President, Client Advisor at The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

RENO, Nev. – The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) has hired S. Victoria Kahn as Vice President, Client Advisor. Kahn will provide financial and fiduciary services to high net worth clients, and specialize in helping individuals and families to create tax-advantaged, asset protection and estate planning solutions. She will work with the WTC-NV’s clients in the areas of trust and agency administration, including document review, fiduciary accounting, investments, real estate, taxes, estate planning, philanthropy and family dynamics.

“Victoria brings with her more than a decade of experience of working in private banking, estate and financial planning and tax law. Her background is an excellent fit for our company and most importantly, our clients.,” said William Ramsey, president of WTC-NV, said. “We are very excited to welcome Victoria to our team and feel that her expertise and professionalism will be invaluable to her clients.”

Prior to joining WTC-NV, Kahn was a fiduciary advisory specialist with Wells Fargo Private Bank in Santa Barbara, California. In this role, she developed new trust and estate planning business relationships and provided trust and agency account administration to existing clients whose financial plans included investment and wealth management, trust and fiduciary services. Kahn practiced as an attorney at Price, Postel & Parma LLP in Santa Barbara, where she specialized in comprehensive estate planning, family business succession planning, probate and trust administration and the law of tax-exempt organizations. Her previous experience also includes advising clients on a broad range of individual, corporate, partnership, gift, estate and international tax issues, as well as business transactions for closely-held businesses.

Kahn received her bachelor’s degree cum laude from Colgate University in New York and her J.D. from the University of California, Davis School of Law. She holds an LL.M. in Taxation and an Estate Planning Certificate from Georgetown University Law Center. Kahn has been admitted to practice law in California. A Lake Tahoe native, Kahn resides in Reno, Nevada with her husband and daughter.

About Whittier Trust:

Investment and Wealth Management Services are provided by Whittier Trust Company (WTC) and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) (referred to herein individually and collectively as “Whittier Trust"), state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. (“WHI”), a closely held holding company. WHI may utilize the services of its subsidiary, Belridge Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, to provide sub-advisory services for certain accounts and proprietary private fund investments. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast and has been serving Nevada since 1995. Whittier Trust’s wealth management platform serves 350 families and 30 foundations throughout the U.S. with over $11 Billion in assets. WTC-NV offers a Nevada Trust Situs with greater flexibility, optimal tax savings and maximum protection in their financial and estate planning. With an industry-leading client advisor ratio of 20-to-1, Whittier Trust’s areas of expertise include Investment Management, Trust Services, Family Office, Philanthropic Advisory Services, Investment Consulting, and Real Estate & Energy. Whittier Trust has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth inter-generationally for six generations. WTC has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Orange County. WTC-NV has offices in Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

