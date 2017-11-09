RSAR Releases October 2017 Existing Home Sales Report

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) today released its October 2017 report on existing home sales in Washoe County, including median sales price and a number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (www.nnrmls.com).

During October 2017, the report showed Washoe County had 538 sales of existing single-family homes; an increase of 4 percent from October 2016 and a 12 percent decrease from one month ago, September 2017. The report listed the median sales price for an existing single-family residence in Washoe County in October 2017 at $348,450; an increase of 12 percent from October 2016 and a 4 percent increase from September 2017. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The median sales price of existing condominium/townhomes in Washoe County in October 2017 was $164,000; a 3 percent decrease from a year ago.

In October 2017, Reno (including North Valleys) had 380 sales of existing single-family homes; an increase of 12 percent from last year and an 11 percent decrease from the previous month. The median sales price in Reno for an existing single-family residence in October 2017 was $363,250; a 15 percent increase from October 2016, and a 4 percent increase from September 2017. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for October 2017 in Reno was $172,500; a 3 percent decrease from last year.

Sparks (including Spanish Springs) experienced 158 sales of existing single-family homes in October 2017; an 11 percent decrease from October 2016 and a 15 percent decrease from the previous month in September 2017. The Sparks median sales price for an existing single-family residence in October 2017 was $320,000; a 6 percent increase from last year in October 2016 and a 2 percent increase from September 2017. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The existing condominium/townhome median sales price for October 2017 in Sparks was $155,000; a 3 percent increase from last year.

The October 2017 report indicated that Fernley had 34 sales of existing single-family homes; with a decrease of 17% from October 2016 and a 28 percent decrease from the previous month in September 2017. The median sales price in Fernley for an existing single-family residence in October 2017 was $241,500; a 27 percent increase from October 2016, and a 9 percent increase from last month. All sales numbers are for existing “stick built single family dwellings” only and do not include condominium, townhome, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes.

“The October median sales for the Reno/Sparks area at $348,500 is up 12 percent from a year ago,” said John Graham, 2017 RSAR President and REALTOR® with Re/Max Premier Properties. “The median price has leveled the past three months, after a high for the year in July. In addition, sales were down in October. But, year-to-date sales are at a record high of 5,779. That’s a 5 percent increase over the same period in 2016.”

