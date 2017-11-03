Robert LeBeau named Vice President, Client Advisor at The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

RENO, Nev. – The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) has hired Robert LeBeau as Vice President, Client Advisor. LeBeau will provide financial and fiduciary services to high net worth individuals and their families and work closely with multi-generational relationships including grantors, trustees, beneficiaries and business owners. He will work extensively with WTC-NV’s clients in the areas of trust and agency administration including document review, fiduciary accounting, investments, finance, real estate, taxes and estate planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to our team as he brings with him a vast experience in the trust and fiduciary services industry,” said William Ramsey, president of WTC-NV. “Robert’s knowledge and professionalism will be instrumental as he helps our clients navigate their unique needs for preserving and growing their wealth.”

LeBeau has 22 years in the trust and fiduciary services industry. Prior to joining WTC-NV, he was a Vice President at Mechanics Bank in San Francisco. LeBeau also had prior work experience as a trust officer for BNY Mellon.

LeBeau received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from San Francisco Law School. He holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA™) designation and is a Certified Financial Planner™.

About Whittier Trust:

Investment and Wealth Management Services are provided by Whittier Trust Company (WTC) and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) (referred to herein individually and collectively as “Whittier Trust"), state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. (“WHI”), a closely held holding company. WHI may utilize the services of its subsidiary, Belridge Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, to provide sub-advisory services for certain accounts and proprietary private fund investments. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast and has been serving Nevada since 1995. Whittier Trust’s wealth management platform serves 350 families and 30 foundations throughout the U.S. with over $11 Billion in assets. WTC-NV offers a Nevada Trust Situs with greater flexibility, optimal tax savings and maximum protection in their financial and estate planning. With an industry-leading client advisor ratio of 20-to-1, Whittier’s areas of expertise include Investment Management, Trust Services, Family Office, Philanthropic Advisory Services, Investment Consulting, and Real Estate & Energy. Whittier Trust has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth inter-generationally for six generations. WTC has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Orange County. WTC-NV has offices in Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

###