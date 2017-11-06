Project 150 to provide 1,900 holiday meals for homeless high school students

With the holidays fast approaching, Project 150 is working to provide at least 1,900 local high school students and their families with a Thanksgiving and Christmas meal.

There are more than 3,300 registered high school students in Southern Nevada who are homeless, displaced or disadvantaged, and Project 150 is urgently seeking support to provide as many of them as possible with holiday meals that cost $25 each and feed a family of four. Project 150 purchases meals from Three Square Food Bank and is also a recipient of Albertsons’ “Turkey Bucks” campaign, where shoppers can donate money for holiday meals and #FeedItForward through Dec. 31.

“This is a critical time for our students, as school is often the only place for them to have their next meal,” said Meli Pulido, executive director of Project 150. “We’re grateful for the continued community partnerships with Three Square and Albertsons, in support of our efforts to provide more than 15,200 meals for those in need.”

In addition, EXIT Realty Number One has contributed $2,800 in matching dollars to help meet Project 150’s goal.

Deliveries will be made to 50 Clark County School District high schools Project 150 serves. In addition, Landsberg Orora, a premier packaging supplier since 1947, will for the third year provide packaging supplies to box the holiday meals.

Project 150 will repeat and deliver meals to high schools December 21 for the Christmas holiday season. To contribute and join the effort to #FeedItForward, contact Project 150 at (702) 721-7150 or visit its website at www.project150.org. To see #FeedItForward in action, view the video here.

About Project 150

Project 150 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization, founded in December 2011 by local businessmen Don Purdue and Patrick Spargur. The two had heard about 150 homeless high school students at Rancho High School in Las Vegas who were in need of support over the Christmas break. Since that time, Project 150 has expanded and now serves more than 3,300 registered homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 78 schools throughout Nevada. Project 150 provides these students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes, college and workforce readiness and other needs so they have what they need to continue school and be successful in life. Visit www.Project150.org, or call 702-721-7150.