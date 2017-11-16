Operation North Pole Opens For Ticket Sales

Operation North Pole, a magical holiday experience for the whole family, will open November 18 in Tivoli Village. Founded by Nicole Tomlinson and Cerra Wheeler, Operation North Pole gives children and their families an interactive and intimate experience beginning with a Candy Cottage and moving into the Elves’ Toy Workshop, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, reindeer stables and concluding with a special visit in Santa’s Office. During the experience, each child will receive hot cocoa and cookies with Mrs. Claus and a teddy bear made by Santa himself.

Operation North Pole

Dates: Thursdays through Sundays November 18-December 24

Times vary per day

Location: The Enchanted Forest at Tivoli Village

420 S. Rampart Blvd Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89145

(Directly adjacent to Kidville)

Info and ticket sales: http://opnorthpole.com

Ticket prices: $28-$36 per person (children 18 months and younger free)

Operation North Pole will again be offering a limited number of free tickets to families from recognized non-profit agencies and active duty military. A limited number of days are also available for group ticket sales and special events. For more information on these, call 702-726-6855.

Tomlinson, a luxury real estate sales executive with Shapiro & Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, created Operation North Pole with Cerra Wheeler. “I'm a Las Vegas native that cherishes the holidays,” she said. “I felt our city was missing an interactive experience for children to enjoy and create family traditions. Operation North Pole is a unique experience where a child can visit Santa's workshop and see elves training alongside Mrs. Claus and Santa to prepare for the holidays. They will work with elves to make ornaments and learn about Santa’s Workshop, leaving with a magical impression once they spend one-on-one time with Santa himself. The twinkle in children's eyes makes all the effort worth it.”

The Nevada native holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She supports the Marty Hennessey Inspiring Children Foundation and has been a board member since 2010. Last year, she opened Operation North Pole at Tivoli Village, now a 5,500 square foot interactive holiday experience. Operation North Pole allows many underprivileged children and families in Las Vegas to experience the magic of the holidays.

