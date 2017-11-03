Nevada Business Magazine

Newmark Knight Frank Brings Blue Diamond Shopping Center to 100% Occupancy with 3 New Tenants

Super Cleaners, LLC dba Super Cleaners leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 8090 Blue Diamond Rd, Ste 110B., from Sunstone Diamond, LLC. Super Cleaners, LLC dba Super Cleaners leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 8090 Blue Diamond Rd, Ste 110B., from Sunstone Diamond, LLC. Total consideration was $159,274. Managing Director Michael Zobrist and Executive Managing Director Nelson Tressler of Newmark Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction.

Nugent, LLC dba Great Clips leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 8090 Blue Diamond Rd, Ste 110A., from Sunstone Diamond, LLC. Total consideration was $154,274. Managing Director Michael Zobrist and Executive Managing Director Nelson Tressler of Newmark Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction. Managing Director Eric Berggren of Newmark Knight Frank represented the lessee.

The Dojo Esports Training Ground, LLC leased 1,816 square feet of retail space at 8090 Blue Diamond Rd, Ste 130., from Sunstone Diamond, LLC. Total consideration was $145,935. Managing Director Michael Zobrist and Executive Managing Director Nelson Tressler of Newmark Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction.

