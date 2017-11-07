Nevada State Bank’s Janet Mello earns Certified Trust and Financial Advisor certification

RENO – The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank is pleased to announce that Vice President and Senior Private Banking Officer Janet Mello was recently awarded the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association.

"We are very proud of Janet for earning this widely-respected professional certification,” said Randy Boesch, executive vice president and director of The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. “Janet’s hard work is an asset in serving the holistic financial needs of high net-worth individuals and their families. Her increased expertise allows us to build the highest quality team of financial professionals in our market.”

The CTFA certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust. To qualify for the CTFA certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam, and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CTFA exam covers many areas, including fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law and planning, investment management and ethics.

Mello has nearly 25 years of experience in wealth management, private banking, and insurance. She heads up the bank’s private banking division for Northern Nevada and has a proven history of success in sales and relationship management, working with high net and ultra-high net worth clients.

Passionate about community involvement, Mello currently serves on the Nevada Museum of Art Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the Professional Advisors Council for the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

