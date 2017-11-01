Nevada State Bank wins 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards

ELKO – Nevada State Bank won three 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards announced Friday, with readers of the Elko Daily Free Press selecting the Bank as the Gold winner in the “Best Lender” category, Silver winner for “Best Bank” and Bronze for “Best Employer, non-mining.”

Nevada State Bank has 50 branches in 20 urban and rural communities across Nevada, and over the years has maintained a tradition of unsurpassed customer service and community involvement. Nevada State Bank colleagues donate more than 5,000 hours of volunteer time each year to local nonprofit groups and community organizations.

“We opened our Elko branch in 1995 with a focus on this growing community and helping Nevadans pursue their diverse dreams,” said Debby Herman, senior vice president/region manager at Nevada State Bank. “We’re committed to this community and are honored by this recognition from the clients we serve. We look forward to continuing our high level of service for years to come.”

The bank’s area locations include:

• Mountain City: 2915 Mountain City Highway

• Railroad: 487 Railroad Street

• Spring Creek: 568 Spring Valley Court, inside Khoury’s

Additional branches serve the communities in Wells and Wendover. For additional information, call 775.852.6611 or visit www.nsbank.com.

Last month, Nevada State Bank was voted “Best Bank” in Northern Nevada in the Best of Reno 2017, presented by Reno.com and Reno Magazine.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 800.727.4743 or access www.nsbank.com.