Nevada State Bank partners with UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

LAS VEGAS – For the second straight year, Nevada State Bank is the proud sponsor of Swish for a Wish, partnering with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to raise money and awareness for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

Starting with the first official home game on Nov. 11, and throughout the 2017-2018 basketball season, the bank will donate $25 for every free throw made by a Rebel. Last year, Nevada State Bank donated $10,000 to this local charity, helping to make wishes come true for many local children and their families.

“We are honored to partner with UNLV and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to help raise funds and grant wishes to these courageous kids,” said Rich Justiana, vice president/senior private banking officer from Nevada State Bank and Make-A-Wish board member. “We’re confident the Rebels will have a great season, helping us raise money for this worthwhile cause.”

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

