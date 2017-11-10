Nevada State Bank hosting denim drive for Reno Rodeo Foundation

Nevada Business Magazine

By Leave a Comment

Nevada State Bank is collecting new denim clothing, socks, and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.Children’s items collected through Dec. 31

RENO – The temperature is beginning to fall and that means winter is almost upon us. To help the many local children in need this season, Nevada State Bank is collecting new denim clothing, socks, and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

“Community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank,” said Debby Herman, senior vice president, northern Nevada region manager for Nevada State Bank and member of the Reno Rodeo Foundation board of trustees. “It is exciting to see support for the Reno Rodeo Foundation grow each year. We hope to do more this year with support from clients and the community for this worthy cause.”

Items collected will benefit abused and neglected infants, children, and teens who have been rescued from unsafe homes. The public is asked to drop off items at any Nevada State Bank branch in Northern Nevada.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

