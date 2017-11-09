Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Nevada State Bank helping 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Nevada State Bank helping 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive

By Leave a Comment

Nevada State Bank is collecting new, unwrapped children’s toys and bikes from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6 to support the CBS radio station’s efforts.Children’s toys and bikes collected at branches through Dec. 6

LAS VEGAS – As a sponsor of the 19th annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive, Nevada State Bank is collecting new, unwrapped children’s toys and bikes from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6 to support the CBS radio station’s efforts. Toys can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank branch location in the Las Vegas Valley and will be delivered to KLUC’s Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo in early December.

“Our colleagues love to share in the holiday spirit and promote the KLUC Toy Drive,” said Sandi Milton, senior vice president of marketing communications for Nevada State Bank. “Each year, more and more toys are collected which truly speaks to the dedication of the community. It’s always a fantastic experience for everyone, and we hope our clients can join us in donating a toy, a gift card, or a bike, and know that they are taking part in making the holidays special for local children.”

With 28 branches throughout the valley, Nevada State Bank hopes to make donating easy for everyone.

“Just drop off your donation at any neighborhood Nevada State Bank branch, and we’ll make sure it gets to Chet and the Morning Zoo on Dec. 8,” added Milton.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)
Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

November 2016

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism