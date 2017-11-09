Nevada State Bank helping 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive

Children’s toys and bikes collected at branches through Dec. 6

LAS VEGAS – As a sponsor of the 19th annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive, Nevada State Bank is collecting new, unwrapped children’s toys and bikes from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6 to support the CBS radio station’s efforts. Toys can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank branch location in the Las Vegas Valley and will be delivered to KLUC’s Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo in early December.

“Our colleagues love to share in the holiday spirit and promote the KLUC Toy Drive,” said Sandi Milton, senior vice president of marketing communications for Nevada State Bank. “Each year, more and more toys are collected which truly speaks to the dedication of the community. It’s always a fantastic experience for everyone, and we hope our clients can join us in donating a toy, a gift card, or a bike, and know that they are taking part in making the holidays special for local children.”

With 28 branches throughout the valley, Nevada State Bank hopes to make donating easy for everyone.

“Just drop off your donation at any neighborhood Nevada State Bank branch, and we’ll make sure it gets to Chet and the Morning Zoo on Dec. 8,” added Milton.

For a list of Nevada State Bank branches, visit http://www.nsbank.com/locations.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full-service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.