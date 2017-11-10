Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Nevada Builders Alliance Board President Caron to Serve on Nevada State Contractors Board

Get Daily PR Updates

Enter your email address below to receive daily updates from the Nevada News & PR Wire directly to your inbox!

* indicates required

Nevada Builders Alliance Board President Caron to Serve on Nevada State Contractors Board

By Leave a Comment

Melissa Caron, president of the board of directors of Nevada Builders Alliance, was appointed by Gov. Sandoval to the Nevada State Contractors Board.CARSON CITY, Nev. – Melissa Caron, president of Smith Electric Company and president of the board of directors for Nevada Builders Alliance, a professional organization representing nearly 800 construction-related companies, was appointed by Gov. Sandoval to the Nevada State Contractors Board.

The Contractors Board is responsible for disseminating information about rules and regulations for licensure of state contractors, protecting the public through outreach and education, and for meeting the demands of growth and innovation in the industry.

“Construction is booming, residential is growing rapidly with commercial not far behind,” Caron said. “Very few construction tradespeople are out of work and wages are rising fast. I see my role on the Contractors Board as a way to ensure that the contracting community is able to work within a fair and productive environment as well as building faith in the trades as a whole, including construction as a viable lifelong career.”

Smith also serves on the board for the Associated Building Contractors, is a member of Western Nevada College’s Construction Pathways program and the Northern Nevada International Code Council technical committee.

“We believe Ms. Caron brings a fresh perspective to the board as both a well-qualified subcontractor and woman-owned small business in Carson City,” Aaron West, CEO of Nevada Builders, said. “She is very active in workforce development efforts by engaging with youth across the state about opportunities in the construction industry, one of Nevada’s largest employment sectors.”

About Nevada Builders Alliance: The Nevada Builders Alliance is a professional organization representing the construction industry, and all affiliated sectors. With nearly 800 member companies representing tens of thousands of hard-working Nevadans in every corner of the state, Nevada Builders is the voice of the construction industry. For more information, go to www.nevadabuilders.org.

Sponsored Features

Get important updates from Nevada Business Magazine, directly to your inbox. Subscribe

Recent Issues

November 2016

October 2017

September 2017

August 2017

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Economic Development
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Mining
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Rural Nevada
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
Tourism