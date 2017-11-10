Nevada Builders Alliance Board President Caron to Serve on Nevada State Contractors Board

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Melissa Caron, president of Smith Electric Company and president of the board of directors for Nevada Builders Alliance, a professional organization representing nearly 800 construction-related companies, was appointed by Gov. Sandoval to the Nevada State Contractors Board.

The Contractors Board is responsible for disseminating information about rules and regulations for licensure of state contractors, protecting the public through outreach and education, and for meeting the demands of growth and innovation in the industry.

“Construction is booming, residential is growing rapidly with commercial not far behind,” Caron said. “Very few construction tradespeople are out of work and wages are rising fast. I see my role on the Contractors Board as a way to ensure that the contracting community is able to work within a fair and productive environment as well as building faith in the trades as a whole, including construction as a viable lifelong career.”

Smith also serves on the board for the Associated Building Contractors, is a member of Western Nevada College’s Construction Pathways program and the Northern Nevada International Code Council technical committee.

“We believe Ms. Caron brings a fresh perspective to the board as both a well-qualified subcontractor and woman-owned small business in Carson City,” Aaron West, CEO of Nevada Builders, said. “She is very active in workforce development efforts by engaging with youth across the state about opportunities in the construction industry, one of Nevada’s largest employment sectors.”

About Nevada Builders Alliance: The Nevada Builders Alliance is a professional organization representing the construction industry, and all affiliated sectors. With nearly 800 member companies representing tens of thousands of hard-working Nevadans in every corner of the state, Nevada Builders is the voice of the construction industry. For more information, go to www.nevadabuilders.org.