

NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Bus Tour Committee is pleased to present the 2017 “Greatest Show on Earth” Bus Tour Event. Coming off of a very successful bus tour in 2016, our chapter is getting back on the buses to tour the future of commercial real estate in Southern Nevada.

We are full steam ahead into a new development cycle where enterprising NAIOP developers are capitalizing on future growth prospects. Developers are working closely with our chapter’s architects, engineers, contractors and brokers to realize market opportunities. As a result, NAIOP professionals are providing higher quality space with more features and benefits for their tenants and companies. These combined efforts play an important role in recruiting new businesses and jobs to Southern Nevada, helping support the sustainability of our economy.

We are extremely excited to present the 41 industrial, office and retail projects on the 2017 tour that have been completed recently, are under construction or are planned for future development. Our goal for this event is to, not only showcase these exciting new developments for our members, but also to generate awareness about the viability of new development in the Southern Nevada market. We sincerely thank the NAIOP Board of Directors, Bus Tour Committee members and all of the NAIOP member sponsors and advertisers who make this event possible. Without your time, efforts and resources, we would not be able to put on such an important event.

Welcome to the NAIOP 2017 “Greatest Show on Earth” Bus Tour Event and thank you for your attendance as we celebrate the next chapter in Southern Nevada’s development. Please take this opportunity to a get a pulse on our market first-hand from our expert NAIOP tour guides.

Content Sponsor

Learn how to sponsor featured content by clicking here.