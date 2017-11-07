Mountainview Hospital Breaks Ground on ER at Aliante in North Las Vegas

MountainView Hospital recently broke ground on North Las Vegas’ first, community hospital-based emergency room, ER at Aliante, at Aliante Parkway and I-215. The facility is slated to open in summer 2018. The 24-hour facility will operate as a fully-integrated department of MountainView Hospital while serving patients in a convenient, off-site location.

The new ER is designed to meet the needs of the community of North Las Vegas and its rapidly growing population. It will allow residents to seek emergency care in their neighborhood. It also is designed to address capacity issues at traditional emergency rooms in Southern Nevada, while increasing the valley’s infrastructure of available emergency services.

“MountainView Hospital has long recognized the need for emergency services in North Las Vegas at a convenient, neighborhood location, and we are proud to break ground on ER at Aliante as an extension of our hospital’s emergency department,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “With this new facility, we can offer an additional option for community members to receive high-quality health care closer to home and provide the community with an ER to meet their needs.”

The 11,000-square-foot building will include 12 patient rooms and will be staffed by board-certified ER physicians and nurses, with a wide range of on-call hospital specialists. The new ER will create approximately 35 new jobs.

The facility will be open 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. ER at Aliante will accept vehicle ambulance services and walk-in patients and will be fully equipped to provide emergent and urgent care, in addition to ancillary services. The facility will offer a fully functional lab and blood bank, a pharmacy and a full spectrum of radiology services, including CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound. The ER will serve adult and pediatric patients.

ER at Aliante will adhere to the same regulatory and accreditation standards as traditional emergency departments. The facility will provide all of the services available at on-site ERs, with the exception of trauma care and medical services or patients transported by air ambulances. Patients who require hospital admission will be transported to an affiliated hospital that meets the required level of care.

“This state-of-the-art facility will bring health care services right into our neighborhoods and expand the medical options available to our growing population,” said North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. “I commend MountainView Hospital for its investment in North Las Vegas and for its commitment to the health and well-being of our residents.”

North Las Vegas is one of Nevada’s fastest growing cities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Las Vegas has just under 245,000 residents, a 10 percent increase from 2010. North Las Vegas is becoming the state’s e-commerce capital, with companies like Amazon, Walmart, Fanatics, Bed Bath & Beyond and The Honest Company setting up in North Las Vegas, adding to the community growth and need for convenient healthcare services.

About MountainView Hospital:

MountainView Hospital is a state-of-the-art, full-service medical facility located in the heart of northwest Las Vegas. With a dedicated and talented staff of employees and outstanding physicians, MountainView Hospital is recognized for high patient satisfaction and for providing quality and compassionate care to our community since 1996.

MountainView features nationally recognized programs including a top cardiovascular and thoracic center and the renowned Las Vegas Institute for Robotic Surgery. MountainView’s Graduate Medical Education program trains the next generation of physicians and surgeons for our community.

MountainView is a member of the respected Sunrise Health System consisting of Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and several surgeries, diagnostic imaging and urgent care centers, offering a complete range of specialized and technologically advanced services.