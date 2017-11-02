Moana Nursery donates nearly $7000 to American Cancer Society

Reno, NV – With the help of its generous customers, Moana Nursery presented a check for more than $6,600 to the American Cancer Society to help support breast cancer research. Earlier this month, Moana Nursery decked out all three of its stores with pink – down to the “Proud, Pink & Planted” shirts donned by all Moana Nursery teammates, both in the stores and in Landscape Services, all part of the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. Moana Nursery’s campaign was led by its president Scott Gescheider, retail general manager Matt Pulliam, and entire management team. This local business is well known for its 50 years of community service.

“Everyone knows a friend or family member that is part of this fight,” Gescheider said. “We are happy and very proud to help. And our roots in philanthropy run deep – in fact, our entire team asked to wear pink, working together for this important goal.”

“Every ounce of energy the Moana Nursery team put into this is so appreciated,” June Hunter, American Cancer Society health systems manager, said. “This check presentation represents an incredible commitment from not only Scott but his entire team.

In Nevada alone, more than 2,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Donations such as Moana Nursery’s help raise awareness, and also help the Society facilitate research, education, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.”

PHOTO:

Left to Right: Lisa Collup, Gregg LaVelle, Wendy LeBlanc, Christie Gescheider, Evan Pearson, Michelle Cartnick, Scott Gescheider, Matt Pulliam, Bruce Gescheider (all of Moana Nursery) and June Hunter (American Cancer Society.)