Masterpool, Moreno, Williams re-elected to positions on NCET’s board

Leslie Masterpool, Susan Moreno, and Peter Williamson have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Masterpool, re-elected as elected vice president of image management, works as the community and membership liaison for the Nevada State Medical Society. She previously worked as a coordinator with The Chamber in Reno. She earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and international affairs at UNR.

Moreno, re-elected as vice president of membership, is the chief executive officer of CVirtual, Inc., a Reno-based executive, and technical recruiting firm. After 25 years in the hospitality industry, Moreno co-founded the company in 2013 with her husband, David Crumbley. CVirtual relies on video interviewing and other technologies to improve and streamline the hiring process. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and French and was named the 2015 Technology Entrepreneur of the Year by NCET in 2015.

Williamson, re-elected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays, has worked for 11 years as a business coach and a master licensee with ActionCOACH Business Coaching in Reno. He previously held executive positions with technology firms in the Silicon Valley, including Silicon Graphics, Weave Innovations and Davis Instruments. Before moving to the technology sector, he worked as a senior field engineer for Schlumberger Wireline in Kuwait, Egypt, and Syria. Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford.

“We appreciate the continued willingness of Leslie, Susan, and Peter to provide leadership to NCET,” said Dave Archer, president, and CEO of the nonprofit. “Their experience keeps us moving forward, setting the bar higher for our performance each year.”

About NCET

NCET, Northern Nevada’s largest networking organization, is a member-supported nonprofit organization that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology. NCET’s award-winning programs include the annual NCET Small Business Expo and NCET Tech Awards, and the monthly Biz Bite, Biz Café and Tech Wednesday events. NCET is funded by memberships, sponsorships, and program revenues, and receives no state or Federal funding. NCET is not affiliated with the State of Nevada or the University of Nevada. For more information, visit www.NCET.org.