What Are You Most Thankful For?

“[I’m thankful for] my son! I can have the most stressful day and then when I see him, he inevitably will make me smile. Who can resist smiling at a 5-year-old reenacting his favorite scene from the Batman Lego movie?”

Jennifer Braster | Managing Partner Naylor & Braster Attorneys at Law “[I’m thankful for] my son! I can have the most stressful day and then when I see him, he inevitably will make me smile. Who can resist smiling at a 5-year-old reenacting his favorite scene from the Batman Lego movie?”

“I am truly thankful for the great relationships and friendships I make each season. Working in this business allows me to meet the best young adults, whom we employ, and some great families that live in the surrounding areas. Cowabunga Bay is thrilled to be part of such a great community.”

Shane Huish | Owner Cowabunga Bay Waterpark “I am truly thankful for the great relationships and friendships I make each season. Working in this business allows me to meet the best young adults, whom we employ, and some great families that live in the surrounding areas. Cowabunga Bay is thrilled to be part of such a great community.”

“[I’m thankful for] my support system of family and friends, the strength and compassion of our amazing community, the brutal honesty and silliness of my kiddos, digital cameras to capture memories, laughter, tears and the healing power of music.”

Chelle Adams | Chief Financial Officer The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas “[I’m thankful for] my support system of family and friends, the strength and compassion of our amazing community, the brutal honesty and silliness of my kiddos, digital cameras to capture memories, laughter, tears and the healing power of music.”

“I’m most thankful for my wife and two sons. Their smiles light up my days and inspire me to give 100 percent to them and to our PGA TOUR event. Thank you, Kris, Wes, and Caleb!”

Patrick Lindsey | Tournament Director Shriners Hospitals for Children Open “I’m most thankful for my wife and two sons. Their smiles light up my days and inspire me to give 100 percent to them and to our PGA TOUR event. Thank you, Kris, Wes, and Caleb!”

“I am thankful for the dedicated, passionate educators that Coral Academy has attracted. I am truly amazed by our students’ level of academic excellence and demonstrated a sense of responsibility.”

Ercan Aydogdu | Executive Director Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas “I am thankful for the dedicated, passionate educators that Coral Academy has attracted. I am truly amazed by our students’ level of academic excellence and demonstrated a sense of responsibility.”