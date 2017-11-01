Nevada Business Magazine

What Are You Most Thankful For?

Headshot of Jennifer Braster“[I’m thankful for] my son! I can have the most stressful day and then when I see him, he inevitably will make me smile.  Who can resist smiling at a 5-year-old reenacting his favorite scene from the Batman Lego movie?”
Jennifer Braster | Managing Partner Naylor & Braster Attorneys at Law
Headshot of Shane Huish“I am truly thankful for the great relationships and friendships I make each season. Working in this business allows me to meet the best young adults, whom we employ, and some great families that live in the surrounding areas. Cowabunga Bay is thrilled to be part of such a great community.”
Shane Huish | Owner Cowabunga Bay Waterpark
Headshot of Chelle Adams“[I’m thankful for] my support system of family and friends, the strength and compassion of our amazing community, the brutal honesty and silliness of my kiddos, digital cameras to capture memories, laughter, tears and the healing power of music.”
Chelle Adams | Chief Financial Officer The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Headshot of Patrick Lindsey“I’m most thankful for my wife and two sons. Their smiles light up my days and inspire me to give 100 percent to them and to our PGA TOUR event. Thank you, Kris, Wes, and Caleb!”
Patrick Lindsey | Tournament Director Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Headshot of Ercan Aydogdu“I am thankful for the dedicated, passionate educators that Coral Academy has attracted. I am truly amazed by our students’ level of academic excellence and demonstrated a sense of responsibility.”
Ercan Aydogdu | Executive Director Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas
Headshot of Anthony P. Rufo“[I’m thankful for] my personal relationship with the Lord, and his grace and blessings in my life, the gift of my wife, daughter and our grandson, Hope Church and the software company we birthed from here in Las Vegas.”
Anthony P. Rufo | president Happie Home, LLC

