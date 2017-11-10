Kelsey Dory Named Marketing Associate at the Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc.

RENO, Nev. – The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) has hired Kelsey Dory as a marketing associate. Dory will provide administrative duties in marketing and sales for WTC-NV’s office in Reno as well as support to WTC-NV’s affiliate, The Whittier Trust Company (WTC).

“We are very pleased to add Kelsey to our team. She will provide support throughout our organization through the marketing and sales activities she is involved with,” said Bill Ramsey, president of WTC-NV.

Prior to joining WTC-NV, Dory spent over two years in the casino industry. She worked in marketing positions for two Truckee Gaming properties including the Sands Regency Reno Hotel & Casino as a marketing coordinator and as the marketing manager for Gold Ranch Casino in Verdi. Her responsibilities included marketing, special events, casino promotions and casino player development.

Dory is a Reno native and received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno. During her time in college, she was a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA) and was part of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Integrated Marketing Communications Team and participated in the AMA Collegiate Case Competition. A fifth-generation Nevadan, Dory enjoys running, spending time with her family and being outdoors with her three dogs.

About Whittier Trust:

Investment and Wealth Management Services are provided by Whittier Trust Company (WTC) and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) (referred to herein individually and collectively as “Whittier Trust"), state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. (“WHI”), a closely held holding company. WHI may utilize the services of its subsidiary, Belridge Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, to provide sub-advisory services for certain accounts and proprietary private fund investments. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast and has been serving Nevada since 1995. Whittier Trust’s wealth management platform serves 350 families and 30 foundations throughout the U.S. with over $11 Billion in assets. WTC-NV offers a Nevada Trust Situs with greater flexibility, optimal tax savings and maximum protection in their financial and estate planning. With an industry-leading client advisor ratio of 20-to-1, Whittier Trust’s areas of expertise include Investment Management, Trust Services, Family Office, Philanthropic Advisory Services, Investment Consulting, and Real Estate & Energy. Whittier Trust has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth inter-generationally for six generations. WTC has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Orange County. WTC-NV has offices in Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

