Italian Breakfast at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, known for its incredible pasta and family-favorite Italian dishes, has a new breakfast menu that includes morning staples, classics created by Bootlegger matriarch and chef Mama Maria and a modern take on French toast for the child in everyone.

The Bootlegger recently debuted a section on the menu called “Dessert and Café,” which includes the combinations of tiramisu and latté and cannoli and cappuccino.

“I’ve been reminiscing about the old Italian tradition of having sweets with coffee for breakfast,” said Lorraine Hunt-Bono, owner of The Bootlegger Italian Bistro. “It was a staple when I was growing up, so when we were updating the menu, I thought it would make a nice addition. I’m not surprised that its popularity has been growing.”

The breakfast menu is available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. seven days a week. Breakfast entrées include:

Eggs Florentine Benedict

Poached eggs and house-made Italian greens on ciabatta bread topped with hollandaise sauce

Italian Benny

Poached eggs with capicola, basil, and tomatoes on Italian toast

topped with hollandaise sauce

Frittata di Maria

Scrambled eggs with sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese

French Toast

Brioche bread dipped in egg batter and crusted with Captain Crunch cereal

Additional dishes include omelets, pancakes, oatmeal and eggs and potatoes.

About The Bootlegger Italian Bistro

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, “where locals and celebrities gather in Las Vegas,” brings the finest in food, drink, hospitality and entertainment to the many friends, celebrities and visitors who patronize the restaurant, continuing a family tradition spanning more than 65 years in Las Vegas.

Since 1949, Chef Maria Perry, “Restaurateur of the Year," has been creating the finest in Italian cuisine for generations of satisfied customers. In addition to great food available 24/7, and an active gaming bar, The Bootlegger features vintage Vegas entertainment seven nights a week in an intimate cabaret atmosphere. For additional information, call 702.736.4939 or visit www.bootleggerlasvegas.com. The Bootlegger is at 7700 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89123.