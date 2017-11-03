Home At Last™, The Rural Grant, Launches $1,500 Bonus Program

Qualified homebuyers to receive bonus credit for closing costs
Reno, Nev. – Home At Last™, a program of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA), is now offering a $1,500 credit to homebuyers using the agency’s Down Payment Assistance Grant, or “The Rural Grant,” exclusive to rural Nevadans. Available for a limited time, the $1,500 bonus can be used for closing costs and is paired with the benefits borrowers enjoy as part of The Rural Grant. The credit is for conventional loans to borrowers with certain household income levels. Income limits for eligible counties are provided below.
“This enhancement to our already incredible Down Payment Assistance Grant program is just one of the reasons rural Nevadans should connect with a certified lender as soon as possible,” said Diane Arvizo, director of Homebuyer Services at NRHA. “The Rural Grant provides borrowers up to $21,000, and between now and the end of the year, homebuyers can enjoy this extra $1,500 closing-cost bonus.”
Benefits of the Grant include:
• Up to 97% Loan-to-Value
• Down Payment assistance up to 5%
• Below-market interest rate option
• Lower Mortgage Insurance rates, making monthly payments more affordable
Homebuyers looking to take advantage of this offer should visit nvrural.org/find-a-lender-realtor to use the Home At Last™ lender search tool and connect with a certified lender in their area or email HAL@NVRural.org.
“I’m a first-time homebuyer and was nervous about the process. I purchased my home through the Home At Last™ program and contacted Jillian Heuer, who was a featured loan officer on the website,” a homebuyer says. “She was well versed in the Home At Last™, program and walked me through the process.”
Income Limits by County:
Carson City – $45,520
Churchill – $50,320
Clark – $49,520
Douglas – $55,360
Elko – $64,000
Esmeralda – $50,320
Eureka – $85,760
Humboldt – $61,280
Lander – $66,080
Lincoln – $50,320
Lyon – $50,320
Mineral – $50,320
Nye – $50,320
Pershing – $50,320
Storey – $54,480
Washoe – $54,480
White Pine – $57,680
About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. They provide an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.