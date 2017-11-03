Home At Last™, The Rural Grant, Launches $1,500 Bonus Program

Qualified homebuyers to receive bonus credit for closing costs

Reno, Nev. – Home At Last™, a program of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA), is now offering a $1,500 credit to homebuyers using the agency’s Down Payment Assistance Grant, or “The Rural Grant,” exclusive to rural Nevadans. Available for a limited time, the $1,500 bonus can be used for closing costs and is paired with the benefits borrowers enjoy as part of The Rural Grant. The credit is for conventional loans to borrowers with certain household income levels. Income limits for eligible counties are provided below.

“This enhancement to our already incredible Down Payment Assistance Grant program is just one of the reasons rural Nevadans should connect with a certified lender as soon as possible,” said Diane Arvizo, director of Homebuyer Services at NRHA. “The Rural Grant provides borrowers up to $21,000, and between now and the end of the year, homebuyers can enjoy this extra $1,500 closing-cost bonus.”

Benefits of the Grant include:

• Up to 97% Loan-to-Value

• Down Payment assistance up to 5%

• Below-market interest rate option

• Lower Mortgage Insurance rates, making monthly payments more affordable

Homebuyers looking to take advantage of this offer should visit nvrural.org/find-a-lender-realtor to use the Home At Last™ lender search tool and connect with a certified lender in their area or email HAL@NVRural.org.

“I’m a first-time homebuyer and was nervous about the process. I purchased my home through the Home At Last™ program and contacted Jillian Heuer, who was a featured loan officer on the website,” a homebuyer says. “She was well versed in the Home At Last™, program and walked me through the process.”

Income Limits by County:

Carson City – $45,520

Churchill – $50,320

Clark – $49,520

Douglas – $55,360

Elko – $64,000

Esmeralda – $50,320

Eureka – $85,760

Humboldt – $61,280

Lander – $66,080

Lincoln – $50,320

Lyon – $50,320

Mineral – $50,320

Nye – $50,320

Pershing – $50,320

Storey – $54,480

Washoe – $54,480

White Pine – $57,680

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. They provide an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.