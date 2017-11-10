Holland & Hart Hosts ‘Law on Tap:’ How to Resolve Business Claims Under $100,000

Holland & Hart and Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) host Law on Tap, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at West Street Market. In this final session of a three-part professional networking series, Commercial Litigation Attorney Frank Laforge discusses how to resolve small business claims without incurring excessive attorney fees.

Guests will learn how to:

- Choose the most economical approach to smaller business claims

- Navigate through the various options, including informal resolution, small claims court, mediation, and litigation in state and federal courts

- Maximize the value spent on legal fees

- Choose the right attorney

The open discussion is designed for guests to interact with attorneys, ask questions and network within a casual setting. Complimentary wine is provided by West Street Wine Bar, with and appetizers by Cafe DeLuxe.

To attend the event, please RSVP here: Law on Tap, Tuesday, Nov. 14th

About Holland & Hart:

