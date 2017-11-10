Nevada Business Magazine

Holland & Hart Hosts ‘Law on Tap:’ How to Resolve Business Claims Under $100,000

By Leave a Comment

Holland & Hart and Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) host Law on Tap, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at West Street Market.Holland & Hart and Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) host Law on Tap, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at West Street Market. In this final session of a three-part professional networking series, Commercial Litigation Attorney Frank Laforge discusses how to resolve small business claims without incurring excessive attorney fees.

Guests will learn how to:
- Choose the most economical approach to smaller business claims
- Navigate through the various options, including informal resolution, small claims court, mediation, and litigation in state and federal courts
- Maximize the value spent on legal fees
- Choose the right attorney

The open discussion is designed for guests to interact with attorneys, ask questions and network within a casual setting. Complimentary wine is provided by West Street Wine Bar, with and appetizers by Cafe DeLuxe.

To attend the event, please RSVP here: Law on Tap, Tuesday, Nov. 14th

About Holland & Hart:
Celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in 1947, Holland & Hart is a full-service, national law firm that today has approximately 475 lawyers across eight states and in Washington, D.C. delivering integrated legal solutions to regional, national, and international clients of all sizes. We serve clients in a diverse range of industries, including energy and resources, food and beverage, and technology, communications, and media. For more information, visit www.hollandhart.com or on Twitter: @HollandHart.

###

