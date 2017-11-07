Henderson to Celebrate Economic Development, Small Businesses

Henderson Chamber, City of Henderson to recognize local business successes at 18th annual event Nov. 30

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the city of Henderson’s Economic Development/Redevelopment division will host Henderson’s 18th Annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Cocktail hour will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and dinner and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner program, including two drinks, are $95 and can be purchased online at hendersonchamber.com. Last day to RSVP and purchase tickets is Nov. 27.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will highlight members who are making a difference in the small business community in eight categories: Customer Service; All in the Family; Business on the RISE; Innovation; Outstanding Community Service; Outstanding Nonprofit; Green Business; and the Noble Award, established in the name of longtime chamber member Laird Noble Sanders.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our local business community,” said Scott Muelrath, president, and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “It’s important to recognize their efforts.”

Nevada State Bank is the exclusive sponsor of the Small Business Awards.

Henderson Chamber members submitted nominations; finalists in each category will be voted on by the public. Votes will be collected electronically through the chamber website, and winners will be announced at the Nov. 30 event.

Categories for the Economic Development Awards, which recognize significant contributions and investments in Henderson in the last 12 months, include the Economic Development Project of the Year, Expansion Project of the Year, and Redevelopment Project of the Year. The Private Sector Person of the Year Award and the O’Callaghan Public Sector Person of the Year, named for former Gov. Mike and Carolyn O’Callaghan, recognize individuals in the community.

“Economic development is so important to a thriving community,” Barbra Coffee, Director of Economic Development/Tourism for the City of Henderson. “This event is a great way to recognize those who are really making a difference in Henderson.”

Economic Development Awards sponsors include: Barclaycard, Barrick Gold, CenturyLink, City of Henderson, Cox Business, Elysien Private Wealth, Emerald Island Casino, Harsch Investment Properties, Henderson Hospital, Lake Las Vegas, Mutual of Omaha Bank, NV Energy, Panattoni Development Company, R&O Construction, Republic Services, Sansone Companies, Tate Snyder Kimsey, Touro University Nevada, Trish Nash Signature Gallery of Homes, Trosper Communications, Wells Fargo and Valley Bank of Nevada.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce (Twitter: @HCC_Nevada, Facebook: @HendersonChamber) is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information regarding the event, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.