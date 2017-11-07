Nevada Business Magazine

Foundation Assisting Seniors to Host Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Foundation Assisting Seniors and Seniors Assisting Seniors of Sun City Aliante will be hosting their third annual charity golf tournament.The Foundation Assisting Seniors and Seniors Assisting Seniors of Sun City Aliante will be hosting their third annual charity golf tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Aliante Golf Club located at 3100 Elkhorn Rd. in North Las Vegas. All proceeds will benefit the Foundation and their ongoing programs and services. Ed Bozarth Chevrolet and Humana both serve as the Platinum Sponsors of the tournament.

The event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. and will include a four-person scramble. Players are encouraged to sign up as an individual or as a team, with a cost of $80 per player. There will be various contests throughout the duration of the event, which will conclude with a complimentary award luncheon.

“We are delighted to be hosting this annual tournament,” said Favil West, president of the Foundation Assisting Seniors. “We would like to thank everyone for their support of the Foundation and wish all players the best of luck.”

The Foundation Assisting Seniors was founded with the mission of improving the quality of life for the senior community by assisting them in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one and other senior challenges, as well as to provide assistance with everyday tasks such as household maintenance and transportation. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has responded to more than 100,000 requests for assistance services.

To register for the golf tournament, please contact event chairman Karl Vonderohe at 702-588-0553 or visit www.FoundationAssistingSeniors.org.

Media Contact: Shayna Moreno, Trosper Communications
702-965-1617 x129 | Shayna@TrosperCommunications.com

