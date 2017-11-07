Nevada Business Magazine

Five Star Economy to Host Ribbon Cutting at New Headquarters November 15

By Leave a Comment

Five Star Economy is marking its move to Summerlin with education and a Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting celebration.Workshops, Party & Ribbon Cutting Scheduled Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Five Star Economy is marking its move to Summerlin with education and a Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting celebration featuring remarks from Las Vegas councilman, Steve Seroka.

Five Star Economy President Brian Williams will offer free workshops throughout the afternoon, starting with a workshop on Facebook Live for business from 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. Williams will share why Facebook Live is important for businesses and will demonstrate some Facebook Live basics and some insider secrets. There will be a workshop on Sales Funnels and Reputation Marketing at 3:30 p.m. until 3:50 p.m. This workshop will be repeated from 5 p.m. until 5:20 p.m.

“If you are not familiar with sales funnels or if reputation is important to your business, then you won’t want to miss this workshop,” Williams said.

There will be free Wi-Fi and desk space available for those who want to come early but still need to get some work done. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

WHERE:
Five Star Economy at The Coop
1925 Village Center Circle, Suite 150-4
Las Vegas, NV 89134

WHEN:
3 p.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, November 15, 2017

About Five Star Economy: Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations and builds highly responsive sales and lead generation funnels so businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. The hands-on marketing approach is maintenance-free for clients.

The company recently moved its corporate headquarters to a private office at The Coop, a coworking space in Summerlin. The Coop, founded by Dana Berggren, was inspired by the need for small business owners to work more efficiently by sharing office amenities and services while creating an atmosphere of community, connections, and collaboration.

