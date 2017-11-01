Movers and Shakers: Don Hamrick

General Manager

Chapman Las Vegas Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM (31 years in Nevada)

Type of Business: Auto Dealership | Hails from: Casablanca, Morocco

13 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Las Vegas

How did you first get into your profession?

My brother was successful in auto sales and I felt I could be too. I started with Jack Biegger’s Sahara Datsun in 1978.

What do you want your legacy to be?

Part of what attracted me to this business was the opportunity to meet new people every day. We’ve built tremendous friendships through the years so, personally, being a great friend to others is important to me.

If you could be any fictional character, who would you be and why?

I read a ton of comic books growing up and thought Spiderman was the bomb! He was a bit of a wise guy, but pretty regular too.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

Elvis! I remember reading a LIFE magazine article and thinking he had the life.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Honesty trumps all. Do what you say you’ll do and everything works out. We called our first dealership “Integrity Dodge” as a constant reminder.

What is your pet peeve?

Complainers! I was taught to bring solutions along with concerns. Negative-minded individuals can make things difficult and bring down an entire group.

What is your motto?

You get what you give, kindness begets kindness.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

That it’s okay to have fun at work. I was too serious at the beginning, but I’m making up for it now!

What is the best moment of your career?

Opening my first dealership at 39. I wasn’t born into this business and had no financial help. For me, that was a big deal.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

Las Vegas is such a dynamic city. There are few places in the world that have a “palpable heartbeat” but Las Vegas is one of them. If you work hard and treat people right, the economic soil is very fertile in Las Vegas; you can make it happen here.