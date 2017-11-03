Entire Senior Apartment Community to Be Relocated — Groundbreaking for New Affordable Rose Gardens Senior Apartments in North Las Vegas

The 42-year-old Rose Gardens Senior Apartments and its 120 units are feeling their age and are in need of interior and exterior nips and tucks. Instead of continuous repairs or renovation, an entirely new Rose Gardens Senior Apartments – with more amenities and services – will be built with all 120 households to be relocated together in a new affordable apartment community across the street from their current North Las Vegas location.

This is the first project of its kind in Clark County with permanent resident relocation to new facilities compared with a few previous temporary relocations during the renovation. Rose Gardens is a Senior Public Housing Development of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority (SNRHA). The estimated $21 million cost to develop the new Rose Gardens affordable senior community is through the federal government’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) public-private partnership program.

"Our seniors at Rose Gardens are the heart and the history of our community, and we are so pleased they will soon have a new state-of-the-art campus to enjoy as we continue to focus on and revitalize the more mature parts of our community," said North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron, whose Ward 1 covers the area.

“This is an exciting day for the seniors who live in the Rose Gardens apartments. In just over a year, they’ll be living in new apartments across the street from their current location and will have access to even more services than they do now,” said Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, whose District D covers the area. “I’m thrilled that we at Clark County could help bring this project to fruition.”

To mark the beginning of construction of their new home, Rose Gardens residents were joined by

project partners, managers and funders for a groundbreaking event today with remarks and a

traditional turning-the-dirt ceremony at the 1731 Yale Street site. Participants included Councilman

Barron; Commissioner Weekly; North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, Ward 3 and SNRHA board

member; Tim Whitright, Nevada Housing Division deputy administrator; Amparo Gamazo, SNRHA

interim executive director; Kristin Cooper, Clark County principal planner, Community Resources

Management Division; Michael Mullin, Nevada HAND founder and CEO; and other Clark County, North

Las Vegas, Nevada Division of Housing, Nevada HAND and SNRHA representatives.

SNRHA has chosen to partner with Nevada HAND (Housing And Neighborhood Development) and its affiliate company HAND Construction to manage and build the new Rose Gardens Senior Apartments. The nonprofit real estate development and management organization was formed in 1993 to improve the lives of low-income individuals, families and seniors in Southern Nevada through affordable housing solutions and supportive services.

Residents are expected to move into their new apartment homes in December 2018. There will be no cost to them for the move; and their rent, which includes utilities, is not expected to increase from the 30 percent of adjusted household income they pay.

“We’re excited to be involved in Rose Gardens with so many great partners and revitalization in North Las Vegas to give residents a brand new home and features and services they currently don’t have,” Mullin said. “This type of public-private partnership is the perfect complement for our mission at Nevada HAND for residents at our properties to reach their full potential by creating opportunities for them to live well through support of economic stability, wellness, education and community engagement.”

Residents are excited too. “We’ve all known about this and have been looking forward to it for some time. Everybody knows everybody here,” said St. Clair Haywood, Jr., president of the Rose Gardens Resident Council.

In addition to new apartments, residents will get more amenities and access to services that are

standard at Nevada HAND’s 31 other local affordable family, senior and assisted living communities.

These include a computer lab with free high-speed internet, fitness center, theater room, music room, dog run, community gardens, BBQ/picnic facilities, gated parking, more secure building access, full-time property manager and on-site resident services with access to financial, supplemental nutrition, and public resources; volunteer and education opportunities; and social programs.

During construction, residents will remain in their existing apartments. Upon completion, SNRHA and Nevada HAND will work together to make the relocation process seamless. Coordination and support will cover relocation assistance and counseling, transportation and moving services, utility and service transfers, social and support services, and elderly and disability assistance.

The new Rose Gardens will have 102 one-bedroom apartments of about 723 square feet and 18 two-bedroom units with approximately 928 square feet. These are larger than the current units and have more storage space, a private exterior balcony and energy efficient upgrades such as Energy Star-certified appliances. Currently there are 60 studio apartments and 60 one-bedroom apartments.

The design of the new apartments follows Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) concepts and will result in lower energy costs at the complex. There also will be a recycling program.

Upon project completion, the existing 1632 Yale Street facilities will be demolished with future plans for the site to be determined.

About Nevada HAND

Nevada HAND (Housing and Neighborhood Development) was formed in 1993 to improve the lives of low-income individuals, families, and seniors in Southern Nevada through affordable housing solutions and supportive services. The mission-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) real estate development and management organization uses various funding strategies (government grants, programs, and philanthropy) to develop affordable communities and it provides on-site services to help residents’ economic capability, wellness, success in school, and community engagement, creating opportunities for residents to live well, and for neighborhoods to thrive. Nevada HAND has built and currently manages 31 apartment communities that are affordable to working families and seniors living on fixed incomes. More than 7,000 people throughout the Las Vegas metropolitan area live in Nevada HAND communities, including two of the only affordable assisted living facilities in Nevada providing 24-hour support to individuals needing a higher level of care. For information, visit www.nevadahand.org or call (702) 739-3345.

